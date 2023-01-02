Orange, Green, and Red Line MBTA service interruptions coming this month

The MBTA is interrupting subway service to accommodate further demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, perform emergency repair work on the water lines that service the recently-opened Medford/Tufts Green Line station , and repair the pedestrian bridge between Columbia Road and the lobby at JFK/UMass station that closed in November , the agency said in a statement.

Orange, Green, and Red Line MBTA riders will experience additional service disruptions this month, the transit agency announced Monday.

Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should exit at North Station or State Station and walk to the Haymarket area, the MBTA said.

Green Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Green Line riders should exit at North Station or Government Center Station, the MBTA said.

Only Sunday: Green Line Medford Branch trolleys will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Medford/Tufts and East Somerville stations in both directions from start to end of service. Riders may also use the 80 and 87 bus routes, the MBTA said.

Red Line Ashmont and Braintree bound trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Broadway and Ashmont stations and between Broadway and North Quincy stations.

On Jan. 14-15:

The Orange Line will be closed between Back Bay and North Station. Orange Line riders should use the Green Line between Copley and Government Center stations, the MBTA said.

The Green Line will be closed between North Station and Government Center Station. Green Line service between North Station and Government Center Station will be replaced with shuttle bus service, the MBTA said.

On Jan. 21-22:

Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should exit at North Station or State Station and walk to the Haymarket area, the MBTA said.

Green Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Green Line riders should exit at North Station or Government Center Station, the MBTA said.

The MBTA said extra MBTA personnel and Transit Ambassadors will be at stations to assist riders, and accessibility vans will be available for transportation by request.

The MBTA warned that more Orange and Green Line weekend closures will be necessary “in the coming months” to accommodate more demolition work on the Government Center Garage.

“The MBTA apologizes for this inconvenience and will announce additional service changes in advance as they are confirmed and scheduled,” the agency said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.