Police shooting in Gilford, NH home leaves one dead, Attorney General’s office investigating

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating a police shooting at a home in Gilford, NH that left one resident dead, the office said in a statement Monday.

Gilford police officers entered a home at 5 Varney Point Road Sunday night after receiving a 911 call “to a report of a resident armed with a knife” at 9:52 p.m, the statement said. One officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer shot his gun, killing the resident, according to the statement.

The Attorney General’s office did not identify the resident who was killed, pending notification of next of kin.