Police shooting in Gilford, NH home leaves one dead, Attorney General’s office investigating

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating a police shooting at a home in Gilford, NH that left one resident dead, the office said in a statement Monday.
Gilford police officers entered a home at 5 Varney Point Road Sunday night after receiving a 911 call “to a report of a resident armed with a knife” at 9:52 p.m, the statement said. One officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer shot his gun, killing the resident, according to the statement.
The Attorney General’s office did not identify the resident who was killed, pending notification of next of kin.
A dispatcher at the Gilford Police Department referred all questions about the shooting to the Attorney General’s office.
Residents at the Gilford home could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Attorney General’s office is not releasing the names of the officers, the statement said. Spokespeople for the office did not immediately respond to questions about whether the police officers involved have been put on leave.
More information may be released after an autopsy on Tuesday, the statement said.
“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation,” the statement said.
