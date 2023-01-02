Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday.

Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.

Meader's wife and the two others were able to get out of the vehicle before it went underwater, but Meader was unable to, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. His friend tried to dive down to find him, but wasn't able to reach him, officials said.