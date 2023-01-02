Fresh approaches sought as state GOP fades away

For more checks and balances in state government, establishing competition with a new party is a far better path than attempting to resurrect a moribund Republican Party in Massachusetts. It could be a Green Party focused on climate change and the environment, or an Independent Party to ensure that the MBTA, veterans’ nursing homes, and the State Police remain free of scandal, or a Conservative Party to keep a check on spending, taxes, and any inefficiencies or inappropriate padding in government operations.

Re “Time to fix the Massachusetts Republican Party” (Editorial, Dec. 27): The Massachusetts Republican Party is vestigial at best. As your editorial points out, current electoral, financial, and organizational failures have put our state GOP on the path to extinction. Rather than trying to rejuvenate it, there are alternatives that would be preferable to continuing an affiliation with a national party that is so entangled with racism and fundamentalist religion, pro-gun and anti-choice extremism, and acceptance of insurrection.

With a fresh start, a new second party, or a few more, could leave behind the taint of Jim Lyons, the state party’s chairman, as well as that of the likes of Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and the proto-fascist tendencies that the Republican name has come to represent. At the same time, it would still ensure exciting, issue-oriented choices for Massachusetts voters.

Robert Smith

Roslindale





Just scrap the Mass. Republican Party altogether

Massachusetts is doing perfectly well without the Republican Party. The Democratic Party offers what people want — social policies that are considerate and kind and fiscal policies that are practical and balanced. It has no room for people like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who sends refugees to Martha’s Vineyard without caring about what happens to them.

I see no reason to encourage a party that is content with avarice and flirts with fascism. Massachusetts is not a large state but it makes a big impact nationally. We send people, most of them Democrats, to Washington who are thoughtful and concerned. Republican Charlie Baker has been a good governor and could easily have been a more conservative Democrat. The state GOP, however, has no room for him.

I don’t see why anyone is a Republican. And most people in Massachusetts agree with me.

G. Lee Humphrey

Boston