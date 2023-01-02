In noting African American saints, look beyond Catholic Church

When I read “The priest from Boston who could be one of the first African American saints” (Ideas, Dec. 25), I was puzzled until of course I remembered the Boston-type provincialism that seems to recognize only Roman Catholics as “the church.” As an Episcopal priest, I know that our church considers the Rev. Absalom Jones, who died in 1818 and who founded and led the first Black Episcopal Church, and the Right Rev. Richard Allen, who died in 1831 and was founder and bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal church, as saints.

There is currently a process in the Episcopal Church to add to the calendar of saints the Right Rev. Barbara C. Harris, who died in 2020 and was former suffragan bishop of the Diocese of Massachusetts and first woman consecrated bishop in the Anglican Communion as well as an outspoken advocate for justice for all, including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.