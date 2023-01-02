Southwest’s woes aside, all the airlines stink. Congress, do something.

While much ink, real and virtual, has been spilled recently on news about the Southwest Airlines holiday debacle, all domestic airlines are mis-serving their customers. Just a few weeks earlier, what for me should have been a 75-minute JetBlue flight from Newark to Boston became a seven-hour delay followed by an eventual cancellation. When I told a family member about this experience, she asked, “Was it Delta?” They all stink. They’ve all been deregulated and have no accountability to their customers.
This is after we, as federal taxpayers, gave the domestic airlines billions of dollars to keep them economically aloft during the early COVID-19 shutdowns. And what did they do with the money? They fired employees, raised salaries for their executives, and engaged in stock buybacks to boost their share prices.
The result is that they’re running extremely lean on staff. They can’t manage delays, they refuse to properly compensate passengers, they insult us with their dishonest messages about whatever is going on, and it’s nearly impossible to reach a person to discuss anything in a timely manner.
The only possible solution is for Congress to pass new laws to put the screws to the airlines and to ensure that passengers are treated with respect and get the flight for which they paid without having to scream into the jet wash.
Robert Rosofsky
Milton