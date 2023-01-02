Southwest’s woes aside, all the airlines stink. Congress, do something.

While much ink, real and virtual, has been spilled recently on news about the Southwest Airlines holiday debacle, all domestic airlines are mis-serving their customers. Just a few weeks earlier, what for me should have been a 75-minute JetBlue flight from Newark to Boston became a seven-hour delay followed by an eventual cancellation. When I told a family member about this experience, she asked, “Was it Delta?” They all stink. They’ve all been deregulated and have no accountability to their customers.

This is after we, as federal taxpayers, gave the domestic airlines billions of dollars to keep them economically aloft during the early COVID-19 shutdowns. And what did they do with the money? They fired employees, raised salaries for their executives, and engaged in stock buybacks to boost their share prices.