Winter Classic

Bruins and Penguins embrace old-time baseball vibes with their choice of attire for their Winter Classic arrivals

By Andrew Mahoney and Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Linus Ullmark (left), Charlie McAvoy (center), and their Bruins teammates wore Red Sox uniforms prior to the Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday.Kevin Paul Dupont/Globe Staff

Bruins players arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic on Monday wearing classic Red Sox uniforms, and they spent part of the pregame hours playing catch.

It is customary for teams participating in the NHL’s annual outdoor game to make a fashion statement upon arrival. When the Bruins played in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, they arrived in attire resembling that of the television program “Peaky Blinders,” and when they played in an outdoor game on the shores of Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Bruins chose retro skiing clothes that included flashy colors and designs from yesteryear.

The Bruins’ Red Sox uniforms featured three-quarter-length baseball sleeves and stirrup-style socks.

Members of the Penguins, the Bruins’ opponent in Monday’s game, arrived wearing old-time Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms.

The Bruins players spotted playing catch included goalie Linus Ullmark, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, captain Patrice Bergeron, wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, and goalie Jeremy Swayman.

A video posted by the Bruins showed the players walking off the team bus wearing the uniforms and carrying baseball bats and gloves.




