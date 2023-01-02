Bruins and Penguins embrace old-time baseball vibes with their choice of attire for their Winter Classic arrivals

Follow along with live updates from the Winter Classic

Bruins players arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic on Monday wearing classic Red Sox uniforms, and they spent part of the pregame hours playing catch.

It is customary for teams participating in the NHL’s annual outdoor game to make a fashion statement upon arrival. When the Bruins played in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, they arrived in attire resembling that of the television program “Peaky Blinders,” and when they played in an outdoor game on the shores of Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Bruins chose retro skiing clothes that included flashy colors and designs from yesteryear.