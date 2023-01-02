Bruins and Penguins embrace old-time baseball vibes with their choice of attire for their Winter Classic arrivals

Follow along with live updates from the Winter Classic
Bruins players arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic on Monday wearing classic Red Sox uniforms, and they spent part of the pregame hours playing catch.
It is customary for teams participating in the NHL’s annual outdoor game to make a fashion statement upon arrival. When the Bruins played in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, they arrived in attire resembling that of the television program “Peaky Blinders,” and when they played in an outdoor game on the shores of Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Bruins chose retro skiing clothes that included flashy colors and designs from yesteryear.
The Bruins’ Red Sox uniforms featured three-quarter-length baseball sleeves and stirrup-style socks.
Members of the Penguins, the Bruins’ opponent in Monday’s game, arrived wearing old-time Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms.
The Bruins players spotted playing catch included goalie Linus Ullmark, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, captain Patrice Bergeron, wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, and goalie Jeremy Swayman.
A video posted by the Bruins showed the players walking off the team bus wearing the uniforms and carrying baseball bats and gloves.
Batters up. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/51aWZ8kMku— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023
A different day at the office. pic.twitter.com/JyEjpYXMrO— Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) January 2, 2023
Some of the Bruins are in old time baseball unis playing catch pic.twitter.com/REzSF6wmdV— Andrew Mahoney (@GlobeMahoney) January 2, 2023
Honoring the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with some fresh fits for Fenway 💯 pic.twitter.com/6uSX8Etc5g— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023
