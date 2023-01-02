fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses, appears to need CPR on field; Bills-Bengals game temporarily suspended

By Associated PressUpdated January 2, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills won 20-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

Advertisement

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn’t see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo’s defense this season. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1½ sacks.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video