College Football Playoff semifinal thrillers draw largest non-New Year’s Day viewership

The most competitive pair of semifinals in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff drew the largest non-New Year’s Day viewership for those games on ESPN, the network said Monday.

Dramatic and entertaining victories by TCU over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia over Ohio State in Peach Bow l on Saturday drew an average of 21.7 million viewers for ESPN.

The 7-point combined margin in the games was the smallest since the CFP began in the 2014 season. Only three previous CFP semifinal games were decided by fewer than 10 points.