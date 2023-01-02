EMass boys’ basketball: Leading Beverly to Commonwealth Motors final by dominating the boards, Ryder Frost headlines Players of the Week

Jeyden Espinal, Durfee — The MVP of the Skip Karam Classic averaged 23 points per game in wins over Brighton (90-41) and Taunton (76-73) as the Hilltoppers claimed their second straight tournament title.

Brian Cloonan, Needham — The junior point guard earned tournament MVP honors in the Riley Winter Classic at Westwood High, recording 16 points in a first-round win over Cambridge and 28 points and five assists in the championship win over Hingham.

While Lawrence contained him in the championship, Beverly's Ryder Frost was practically unstoppable through the first two games of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.

Will Laplante, King Philip — With averages of 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in wins over Leominster and Framingham, the senior guard guided the Warriors to the Framingham Holiday Hoopla title and was named tournament MVP.

Advertisement

Ryder Frost, Beverly — The returning All-Scholastic forward paced the Panthers to a runner-up finish in the Commonwealth Motors Classic with a pair of monster stat lines: 38 points and 20 rebounds in a first-round win over Newburyport and 19 points and 26 rebounds in a semifinal win over Andover.

Nick Martinez, Malden Catholic — The senior was steady in the scoring department as the Lancers won the Malden Catholic Christmas Tournament, averaging 20.5 points in wins over Bishop Guertin and Arlington.

Isaiah Michel, Randolph — A standout defender, the senior was tournament MVP with a team-high 15 points as the Blue Devils captured the Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament at Milton High over Canton.

Jose Padilla, Newton North — Capping a 23-point performance, the senior guard drained a 30-footer at the buzzer to propel the top-ranked Tigers to a thrilling, 61-58, overtime win over Catholic Memorial Thursday in the championship game of the Garden City Classic.

Jose Padilla's deep 3-pointer at the buzzer gave top-ranked Newton North a championship at the Garden City Classic. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe



