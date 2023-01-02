Boys’ basketball notebook: How Archbishop Williams pieced together a deep and selfless roster that is turning heads with an undefeated start

After a tumultuous spring and summer, Jackson and his sister, Eliana , were able to find a new home at Archbishop Williams in Braintree, and they’ve both become staples of the basketball program, with Eliana starting at guard for the girls’ team, and Lorenzo captaining the boys’ team after serving as football captain this past fall.

The basketball and football standout from East Bridgewater had studied at Sacred Heart in Kingston since seventh grade, but the private coeducational school announced in February 2020 that it would be closing its high school at the end of the school year.

Halfway through his freshman year, Lorenzo Jackson realized he would have to find a new school.

Now Jackson, a 6-foot-5-inch senior forward, is one of the more established pieces of an Archies roster that has grown deeper with talented players transferring in over the past two years.

Josh Campbell, a high-flying 6-3 guard from Plymouth, led the Bishops with 18 points per game last season and has rounded out his game. Andres Espaillat, a re-classified junior guard from East Bridgewater who transferred from Rivers, is contributing at both ends.

And Archbishop Williams has several players who have been developing in the program, including sophomore point guard Julian Sustache (Easton) and senior point guard Charlie Conners (Dorchester), who missed most of last season due to injury.

Fifth-year Bishops coach Brian Holden (second from right) has his program on the rise, having won their first playoff game since 2015 last winter. DebeeTlumacki

For fifth-year coach Brian Holden, depth has been an asset during his team’s first 5-0 start since 2006, but selfless play has put them over the top.

“We have nine guys capable of scoring and capable of guarding different positions,” said Holden, who graduated second on the program’ career scoring list in 1990. “When you might not have a few guys shoot that well, you still have four or five other guys that are picking up that slack and that’s what’s happened throughout the first few games. It speaks volumes to us being unselfish.”

The sole newcomer this season is Tristan Rodriguez, a 5-9 guard from Braintree who has taken the Bishops’ on-ball defense to another level. Rodrigues set the tone in early practices and the opener against Bishop Fenwick, which helped Archies hit another level defensively in a 70-40 win over Cardinal Spellman on Dec. 16 — pulling away with a dominant second half after going into the break tied, 24-24.

“I think a chip has been [on his shoulder] all along,” Holden said of Rodriguez. “He’s just a pest to play against. He gets in your shirt and makes you work from baseline to baseline. As long as he remains disciplined, he’s a very good on-ball defender.”

Holden has had his alma mater on an upward trajectory for a few years. After going 12-7 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Archies started 4-1 last season and won its first state tournament game since 2015.

Now Archbishop Williams is a statewide contender in Division 3 and one of the top teams in the Catholic Central League. For players like Jackson, the program has become a source of community.

“Archies has become a second family for us,” said Jackson as he prepared to watch his sister help the girls’ team to a 61-49 win over Scituate Thursday. “They’ve accepted me when nobody else would, and they’re helping me get to the next step of my life.”

Campbell is leading Archies with 18.2 points and 8 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 58 percent from 3-point range, despite only playing 21 minutes per game because of Archies’ depth.

Josh Campbell led the team in scoring last season at 18 points per game. DebeeTlumacki

Archies has had four or five double-digit scorers in all five games to start, with junior Tommy McDonagh averaging 8 points off the bench, senior forward Nate Pelton pitching in 9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and senior captain Jack Solomon trading turns with Rodrigues as a defensive stopper.

Whether they’ve been with the program for four years, or joined last season, those nine players are showcasing their talents on both ends of the floor, and the best way to turn more heads is to go on a long run this season and postseason.

“It’s always fun to prove yourself,” Campbell said. “It might be hard in the first week or two, but the harder you work, the more you can make a name for yourself. When your teammates see how hard you work, then you get their respect, and that makes you closer as a team.”

Senior Nate Pelton (left) drives past classmate Lorenzo Jackson during practice. DebeeTlumacki

Courtside Chatter

⋅ New Dartmouth coach Nick Simonetti has his alma mater flying up and down the court during a 6-1 start. With juniors Hunter Matteson, Adam Magower, and sophomore guard Aiden Smith leading the way, Dartmouth is averaging 74.4 points per game. Following a key Southeast Conference tilt against New Bedford on Jan. 7, Dartmouth will dedicate the court to former 28-year-skipper Steve Gaspar, who coached Simonetti (2014) during a standout high school campaign in which he became a 1,000-point scorer. “That will be really special, because he was my coach for three years.”

Games to watch

Tuesday, Newton North at Worcester North, 7 p.m. — The Tigers made it to the Division 1 state final last year and are coming off an overtime victory over Catholic Memorial in the Garden City Classic, while Worcester North is widely regarded among the top teams in the state.

Thursday, Fenway at Burke, 5:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs (4-0) look like the top team in the Boston City League and will have a tough test from a Fenway squad that won four straight before losing to Cony High in Augusta, Maine, over the break.

Friday, Taunton at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. — This begins a huge two-game stretch for Taunton, with Mansfield on deck the following Tuesday. Junior Troy Santos is off to a red-hot start for Taunton and Franklin has tons of young talent.

Friday, St. Mary’s at Cathedral, 6:30 p.m. — The Spartans dropped their league opener to Cardinal Spellman, played three tough games in Florida, and got it done against Bishop Stang in their return to MIAA play. Reigning CCL co-MVP David Brown Jr. is still injured, giving Cathedral a very real chance to take down the defending D3 state champs.

Friday, Central Catholic at Andover, 7 p.m. — These teams met last Friday with Central earning a 62-50 win for third place in the Commonwealth Motors Classic. There will be no shortage of familiarity when they face off in an official Merrimack Valley league game this week.