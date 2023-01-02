Jake DeBrusk’s two third-period goals lift Bruins over Penguins for 2-1 Winter Classic victory at Fenway Park

The Bruins, the home team at the fabled ballpark, thrilled a sold-out crowd of 39,243 by extending their home record to 19-0-3. The Bruins improved their NHL-best overall record to 29-4-4.

Scoring twice in the third period, the first of which came after he absorbed a friendly-fire shot from a teammate, DeBrusk lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Penguins in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Jake DeBrusk is proof that the hockey gods can’t keep a good player down.

Fenway Park, which turns 111 in April, nearly saw a Black-and-Gold victory from the visitors, who struck for a quick goal in the second period (Kasperi Kapanen) and held the lead until DeBrusk’s magic in the third.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his lines to start the period, putting David Pastrnak with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, and giving David Krejci new wingers (Taylor Hall and DeBrusk).

The Bruins had a chance to tie it at 5:40 of the third, when Brian Dumoulin tripped Marchand, and the power play expired after Boston pressure, but no goal.

Near the end of the advantage, DeBrusk took a Matt Grzelcyk slapper to the leg and labored to regain his stance as Marchand was giving the slip to Jeff Carter out high. Marchand fed down low to DeBrusk, who wheeled and stuffed a shot under Casey DeSmith to tie the score.

Game on. Fenway was alive.

DeBrusk struck again with 2:24 left, off feeds from Hall and Krejci, another scramble in front that left him with his 16th goal of the season.

Linus Ullmark, beaten only by a perfect shot by Kapanen, stopped the other 26 shots he saw.

The pace of the game was far more sluggish than the wild 6-5 overtime win the Bruins scored in Pittsburgh Nov. 1, which culminated in an end-to-end Hampus Lindholm OT strike.

The Penguins took a 1-0 lead at 8:40 of the second.

The lone goal of the first 40 minutes arrived on a seemingly harmless dumped puck into the corner and a conga line of players chasing it. Carter harassed Connor Clifton into a turnover, and Danton Heinen, who had a step on Derek Forbort, slipped it to the front.

Standing in front of the net, Kapanen roofed a feed from Heinen, the former Bruins winger, over Ullmark’s glove. It was the Penguins’ third shot of the period, and they earned it despite the Bruins’ tight checking.

The Bruins had reason to be a bit miffed about the goal, considering it came moments after they were called for offside on a 2-on-1, even though a replay showed that Marchand was dragging his skate on the blue line as Krejci entered the zone.

Ullmark, too, must have been irritated by the quick strike. He was excellent in the early going, denying bids by Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby after Bruins turnovers.

The Bruins woke up after Kapanen’s goal, landing a trio of pucks on net in the next four minutes, but nothing found the back of it. They finished the opening 40 minutes behind, 20-19, on the shot counter. Their best chances came in the first period, when DeBrusk hit the far post on a shot from the left wing. DeBrusk also saw a puck hop over his stick when he had an opening at the left post.

The Penguins’ bullpen was keeping them in it. Starting netminder Tristan Jarry (eight saves) left at 15:30 of the first period, hobbling to the clubhouse with an apparent right leg issue. In came DeSmith, who made 19 saves of his own.

The next Penguins goalie was warming up in the dugout and wearing a No. 40 sweater. He was Mike Chiasson, from Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Chiasson is the goalie coach at the Penguins’ practice facility.

Through two periods, the Bruins were unable to take advantage of a Penguins defense missing both Kris Letang and Jeff Petry, who were unable to play.

But all’s well that ends well in Bruins country. The Boston Pops played “Dirty Water,” and they were ready to party on Lansdowne Street well into the evening.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.