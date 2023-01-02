Mike Vrabel plays no games: Titans starting Joshua Dobbs at QB in division decider

The Titans (7-9) can win their third straight AFC South title with a victory Saturday night. That would give them a home playoff game along with snapping a six-game skid that has seen Dobbs as the third different quarterback to start since Tennessee's previous win Nov. 17 at Green Bay.

“Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week, and then Malik [Willis] has to continue to prepare like a starter.”

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans’ playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.

Advertisement

Tennessee started Dobbs, who just made his first NFL start in a 27-13 loss to Dallas last Thursday night hours after putting 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Willis was the Titans’ third-round draft pick by general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired Dec. 6.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The six-year veteran had more yards passing by halftime of his Titans' debut than Willis managed in any of his three starts and eight appearances.

Dobbs finished with 232 yards passing, almost as much as Willis had had combined (276) this season. Willis has been intercepted three times, with his only TD off a run.

Vrabel made it clear they've been impressed with Dobbs' work ethic, noting the quarterback has worked hard the past couple of days.

Helping the former University of Tennessee star is he has a degree in aerospace engineering and spent two years at NASA’s Kennedy Space Flight Center as part of the NFLPA’s program.

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 and has appeared in seven games. He played in five with the Steelers in 2018 and one in 2020. He spent 2019 with Jacksonville after the Jaguars traded for him to help back up Gardner Minshew after Nick Foles broke his collarbone.

Advertisement

The newest Titans starter also will have a full week of practice as compared to prepping for one game as a backup signed four days before his Tennessee debut. Dobbs then had five days to prepare for the first start of his NFL career.

Now the Titans can see how much Dobbs can absorb with an emphasis on red zone plays.

“There’ll be some things that we will try to add or maybe things that we practiced last week that we didn’t run," Vrabel said. “Well, I think it’s just going to be good to have a full week.”

The Jaguars (8-8) won the first game between these teams Dec. 11 thanks to four turnovers leading to 20 points in a 36-22 victory in Nashville with Tannehill starting. The Titans rested Derrick Henry along with six other starters against Dallas. Vrabel said that will only help depending on how the Titans play.

“Hopefully we’ve taken advantage of the time,” Vrabel said.

Lions ready for spotlight, whether it’s for playoffs or not

Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of some jokes when Detroit won just three games last year, and started 1-6 this season.

No one is laughing at him, or the Lions, anymore.

Advertisement

The 46-year-old former NFL tight end has led the Lions to seven wins in nine games to surge into contention for the playoffs with one game left in the regular season. Detroit will play at Green Bay on Sunday night in a matchp of 8-8 teams with much at stake for at least one of the NFC North teams.

To earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016, the Lions must win at Lambeau Field and have the good fortune of the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams beating or tying Seattle on the road earlier in the day.

When Campbell addresses players this week, he’s not going to tell them this is just another game or to ignore the ramifications.

“We tell them the magnitude,” he said Monday. “This is big, and it’s going to be fun, and let’s go. I mean the intensity is up now.

“This is a playoff game, and they’re going to know that.”

If the Packers win, they are in the playoffs for the fourth straight year and 12th time in 15 years since Aaron Rodgers became their starting quarterback. Green Bay is favored by 4½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Lions will be playing just for pride — and potential momentum for next season — if the Seahawks beat Los Angeles, but Campbell refuses to buy into a losing scenario for them.

“Either we’re playing to get in or we’re playing to be spoiler, and that’s it,” Campbell said. “So, either way, we win.”

Advertisement

No Nick Foles in Colts’ finale

Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts season finale against Houston because of injured ribs and will be replaced by second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. “Nick’s really sore, the whole side of his body,” interim coach Jeff Saturday said. “Obviously, he took a massive shot there. Landed on the ball, lot of pain and he’ll be down this week.” Foles was injured on a sack by rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the first half of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at the New York Giants. As Foles writhed in pain, Thibodeaux celebrated a few feet away by doing snow angels on the field. He explained afterward he didn’t realize Foles was injured, but Saturday still called the celebration “trash” and said he would talk to his players about reacting differently if it happened again . . . Ron Rivera did not commit to a starting quarterback for Washington in its season finale against Dallas. Rookie Sam Howell could make his NFL debut with the organization eyeing the future, though Rivera said the Commanders are “playing to win” despite being eliminated from postseason contention with their loss Sunday, Carson Wentz throwing three interceptions after getting the nod over Taylor Heinicke . . . Atlanta released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad two days after an altercation with police early Sunday led to his arrest. Batson, who had been on the practice squad all season and didn’t play in a game, faces multiple charges . . . Art McNally, who became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer, has died. He was 97, and son Tom McNally said his father died of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown, Pa., near his longtime home. After a nine-year career on the field, McNally took over as supervisor of officials in 1968 and remained involved until retiring in 2015. Under his watch, the NFL standardized how officials worked a game in their positioning and what calls they made to bring more consistency to the sport. He also helped implement the NFL’s first use of instant replay in the 1980s.