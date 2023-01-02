Mississippi State rallies to beat Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl, honors fallen coach Mike Leach

Banks’s score came on Illinois’ fifth lateral following a completed pass after the Fighting Ilini got the ball at their 29. There was a scrum on the field as the game ended, but order was restored after a couple of minutes.

“Obviously, Mike Leach has been leading this program for three years, and he was out there leading us today,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after Leach’s death. “Emotional game, obviously.”

TAMPA — Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, Marcus Banks returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown on the game’s last play and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied to beat Illinois, 19-10, Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in the Bulldogs’ first game since coach Mike Leach’s death.

Will Rogers was 29 of 44 yards for 261 yards and one touchdown for Mississippi State (9-4, No. 22 CFP). Simeon Price had 68 rushing yards, including a key 28-yard dash on the go-ahead fourth-quarter drive, on seven attempts.

“Football isn’t always a pretty game," Rogers said. "I know Coach Leach would probably be a little upset at some of the decisions, but we fought hard and stayed together as a team. He was with us all the way. He’s been with me all the way. I really, really miss him.”

Tommy DeVito completed 23 of 34 passes for 253 yards for Illinois (8-5).

A photo of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died Dec. 12, was displayed on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

“A defensive battle that just really, probably, came down to who had the ball last,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Who was able to execute. Unfortunately, we came up short.”

Reggie Love III rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries for Illinois. Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown, the nation’s second-leading rusher in the regular season with 1,643 yards, sat out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Illinois lost all five of its games by 9 points or fewer. The school hasn’t had a nine-win season since the Rose Bowl team in 2007 went 9-4.

“This is going to be, hopefully, a spring board into bigger and better things,” Bielema said.



