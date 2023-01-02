fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL world reacts to injury sustained by Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2023, 5 minutes ago
Hamlin, seen here last month when the Bills faced New England, received plenty of support from the NFL world in the wake of Monday's injury.Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

In the wake of the injury suffered by Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, the NFL world took to social media to offer their support for Hamlin, as well as the decision to halt the game.





















Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.

