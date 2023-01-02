NFL world reacts to injury sustained by Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin

In the wake of the injury suffered by Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, the NFL world took to social media to offer their support for Hamlin, as well as the decision to halt the game.
Please pray for our brother.— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023
Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏— Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023
Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ❤️💙— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023
Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect 🙏🏾— Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023
WORST PART ABOUT THIS GAME! LORD WE NEED YOU TO KEEP DAMAR HERE! PLEASE IN JESUS NAME!— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2023
Prayers up.. 🙏🏽— Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 3, 2023
Please God let Damar be ok 🙏🏼 🙏🏼— Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) January 3, 2023
🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers Up https://t.co/SmtS6mRqbh— JB (@NVBentley33) January 3, 2023
Prayers up mannn 3️⃣🙏🏾— DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) January 3, 2023
Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023
You never want to see this happen in our sport. It’s a brotherhood above all. Prayers for Damar and his family 🙏🏿— Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) January 3, 2023
WE NEED YOU GOD! PLEASE BE WITH DAMAR PLEASE 🙏🏾— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) January 3, 2023
Prayers for Damar Hamlin 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Antoine Bethea (AB41) (@ABethea41) January 3, 2023
Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen🙏🏾— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023
The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and the Bills. 🧡 https://t.co/ZyLbQU2BI1— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 3, 2023
Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game.— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 3, 2023
No one cares about this game at all anymore. Praying for Damar Hamlin the man, the son, the brother and the friend. What just happened was traumatic to so many but all that matters right now is that he STAYS WITH US.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.