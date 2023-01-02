fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL Week 18 schedule: Patriots to face Bills Sunday at 1 p.m.; rest of final week game times revealed

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2023, 22 minutes ago
The Bills defeated the Patriots, 24-10, in their first meeting of the season Dec. 1.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Patriots will face the Bills in Buffalo Sunday at 1 p.m., the NFL announced Monday.

The league had kept its Week 18 schedule open to maximize competitive balance. The Jets will face the Dolphins at the same time as the Patriots-Bills game, putting all four AFC East teams in action simultaneously.

The Patriots (8-8) can clinch the seventh and final AFC playoff spot with a victory. The Bills, who face the Bengals on “Monday Night Football” to close out Week 17, are 12-3 and trying to keep pace with the 13-3 Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed.

The Dolphins are 8-8, while the Jets are in last in the AFC East at 7-9.

Here’s the full schedule for Week 18, which will be played Saturday and Sunday, with no Monday game in the season’s final week.

