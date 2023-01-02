The Patriots have more than one path to the playoffs. Here’s how they can make it.

Patriots-Bills, Dolphins-Jets, and Steelers-Browns will all take place Sunday, while Titans-Jaguars is scheduled for Saturday night.

If the Patriots lose to the Bills, they can still secure the AFC’s final wild card if the following also happens: Miami loses to the Jets, Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland, and Tennessee loses to Jacksonville.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday in Buffalo, but a loss does not automatically end their season.

“We’re just going to control what we can control,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “It’s a one-game season for us. That’s the way we looked at last week, and that’s the way we’ll look at this week and for each continuing week. Every week that we continue to play will be a one-week season. So, pour everything we have into this one.”

While there is only one playoff spot remaining in the AFC, the seeding is still in flux. Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game will provide more clarity, but three teams (Kansas City, Buffalo, and Cincinnati) are still in contention for the No. 1 seed, which comes with a bye week and home-field advantage.

It’s possible the Bills may already know their seeding prior to kickoff against the Patriots, but Belichick isn’t thinking about that possibility.

“They’re either going to be the No. 1 seed or maybe the No. 2 seed,” he said. “I don’t know whatever the seedings are, but they’re pretty high. They’re a really good football team. They’re well-coached. They beat us three straight times. We have a ton of respect for them. We’re going to have to play our best game. That’s what we’re going to get ready for.”

