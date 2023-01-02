Ranking the top 10 men’s Division 1 college basketball players in Massachusetts

9. Andrew Sims, Stonehill . The 6-6, 200-pound fifth-year forward is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 50 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the line and has scored 20-plus five times in 14 games. Sims has increased his scoring average every year throughout his career. If there’s one knock on him, it’s that he’s a career 27.4 percent 3-point shooter.

10. Everette Hammond, UMass Lowell . The 6-foot-3-inch graduate student has established himself as one of the state’s elite snipers. He’s putting up 12.1 points a night while shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range and 80.4 percent from the line. He also rebounds well for his size (5.4 per game) and has complemented point guard Ayinde Hikim nicely.

8. Gerrale Gates, Holy Cross. He has scored in double digits every game this season and has been a consistent presence for the Crusaders. Gates, a 6-6, 237-pound forward who uses his size to his advantage, is posting 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a night. A returning Patriot League second-teamer, he has a strong chance to make the first team as a fifth-year senior standout.

7. Jordan Minor, Merrimack. Minor, who grew up in Kingston and played his high school ball at Brimmer and May, has been a bright spot in a tough season for the Warriors. He has played only 10 games, but he returned to action with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday. Minor, a 6-8, 240-pound senior post presence, is averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.9 percent.

6. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, UMass Lowell. The 13-2 River Hawks are the best team in the state until further notice, so they get two players on the list. Coulibaly, a 6-9, 235-pound big man from Mali who previously played at Pittsburgh and St. Bonaventure, is critical to everything UMass Lowell is accomplishing. Opponents always have to worry about him down low, which makes life easier for Hammond & Co. Coulibaly’s stats (13 points, 8.6 rebounds, 63.5 percent shooting) are impressive, but his presence is even more significant.

5. Makai Ashton-Langford, Boston College. A defensive-minded, attack-first guard from Worcester, he contributes on both ends. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game and helped the Eagles upset No. 21 Virginia Tech. Ashton-Langford is a perfect fit in coach Earl Grant’s system.

4. Walter Whyte, Boston University. The 6-6 graduate student forward from New Haven has seen it all throughout his college career. He was a key member of the BU team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament that never happened in 2020. White has played more than 3,300 minutes in his career and is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. His composure and unflappable nature help set him apart.

3. Noah Fernandes, UMass. He returned from an ankle injury Saturday and scored 13 points against St. Bonaventure. Fernandes, a 5-11, 180-pound sharpshooter from Mattapoisett, is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists. He has an edge and a swagger to his game and is the player on this list most poised to take the final shot with the game on the line.

2. Jahmyl Telfort, Northeastern. His stats — 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 50 percent from the field, and 40 percent from three — are commendable. He’s the only Huskies player logging more than 23 minutes per game (32.9) and is a leader on a young and promising team. Telfort, a 6-7, 224-pound guard who has a noticeable bounce to his game, poured in 31 points in a win over North Carolina A&T Thursday.

1. Chris Ledlum, Harvard. Ledlum plays with tremendous poise and awareness. He’s never in a hurry and makes the opposition adjust to his style of play. He’s averaging 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

A highly versatile, 6-6, 225-pound guard/forward who played his high school ball at Northfield Mount Hermon, he is too big for guards and too quick for forwards. Harvard didn’t compete in 2020-21, and he played only 13 games in 2021-22 because of injury, so this is a huge opportunity for both him and the Crimson.

Honorable mention: Matt Cross, UMass; Chris Doherty, Northeastern; Jonas Harper, BU; Ayinde Hikim, UMass Lowell; Bo Montgomery, Holy Cross; Evan Nelson, Harvard; Ziggy Reid, Merrimack; Jaeden Zackery, BC; Max Zegarowski, Stonehill.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.