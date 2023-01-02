Week 18 schedule starts to take shape with Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars playing on Saturday

While most teams await the scheduling of their Week 18 games, two Saturday games have been slotted.

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3), who must win to stay in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, play at the eliminated Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC). For a chance to clinch home-field advantage, the Chiefs need the Bills (12-3) to lose one of their final two games.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN, ABC) the Tennessee Titans (7-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) face off for the AFC South title, with the Jaguars owning the tiebreaker.