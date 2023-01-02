Week 18 schedule starts to take shape with Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars playing on Saturday

While most teams await the scheduling of their Week 18 games, two Saturday games have been slotted.
The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3), who must win to stay in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, play at the eliminated Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC). For a chance to clinch home-field advantage, the Chiefs need the Bills (12-3) to lose one of their final two games.
At 8:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN, ABC) the Tennessee Titans (7-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) face off for the AFC South title, with the Jaguars owning the tiebreaker.
The #NFLSeasonFinale starts Saturday on ESPN/ABC! pic.twitter.com/6gU94s0AzD— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023
Meanwhile, the Patriots (8-8) await the scheduling of their road game at the Bills. A win and the Patriots are the AFC’s No. 7 seed. A loss and they need the Titans to lose, the Jets (7-9) to beat the Dolphins (8-8), and the Steelers (8-8) to lose to the Browns (7-9).
