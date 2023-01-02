fb-pixel Skip to main content
Week 18 schedule starts to take shape with Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars playing on Saturday

Updated January 2, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are looking to win the AFC South by defeating the Titans on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

While most teams await the scheduling of their Week 18 games, two Saturday games have been slotted.

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3), who must win to stay in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, play at the eliminated Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC). For a chance to clinch home-field advantage, the Chiefs need the Bills (12-3) to lose one of their final two games.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN, ABC) the Tennessee Titans (7-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) face off for the AFC South title, with the Jaguars owning the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Patriots (8-8) await the scheduling of their road game at the Bills. A win and the Patriots are the AFC’s No. 7 seed. A loss and they need the Titans to lose, the Jets (7-9) to beat the Dolphins (8-8), and the Steelers (8-8) to lose to the Browns (7-9).

