The ice is set. The sun is shining. It’s time for the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, so follow along.

We’ll be offering live updates from all the events at Fenway, including the performances, special appearances from Bruins and Red Sox alumni, and, of course, the hockey.

They’ll take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game. Puck drops at 2:30 p.m., but the festivities begin at 2. You can watch on TNT.

Happy New Year! The Bruins are kicking things off with the highly anticipated Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Weather report: It’s a balmy 48 degrees at Fenway Park, with sun peeking through the clouds.

Follow along below.

Bruins bust out the baseball gloves — 12:40 p.m.

Watch: Stunning drone video featuring Zdeno Chara will hype you up — 12:30 p.m.

It was a sunny, chilly New Year’s Day at Fenway Park and Zdeno Chara was feeling the buzz building on the Winter Classic.

“Wow!” Chara said, as a drone that sounded like a swarm of electrified killer bees floated through an open press box window, did a lap, and zipped away toward the field.

Chara seemed genuinely impressed, praising the skill of the pilot, who narrowly avoided scraping the heads of the typing reporters.

The recently retired Bruins legend was participating in an NHL video shoot involving a drone. Sitting in the second row of the press box — and having borrowed a reporter’s laptop, ostensibly for working-scribe authenticity — Chara was asked to say, “Welcome to Boston” to the flying camera. He only needed a few takes. — Matt Porter

Photos: Last time the Bruins played an outdoor game, in Lake Tahoe — 12:20 p.m.

The Bruins last played outdoors in 2021, when they took on the Flyers at a rink on the shore of Lake Tahoe in February.

Here’s a look at some of the stunning photos from the event. Oh, and the Bruins won.

Christian Petersen/Getty

Christian Petersen/Getty

Christian Petersen/Getty

Christian Petersen/Getty

Christian Petersen/Getty

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Photos: Bruins sport old-time unis while playing catch — 12:10 p.m.

Bruins players arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic on Monday wearing classic Red Sox uniforms, and they spent part of the pregame hours playing catch.

It is customary for teams participating in the NHL’s annual outdoor game to make a fashion statement upon arrival. When the Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, they arrived in attire resembling that of the television program “Peaky Blinders,” and when they played in an outdoor game on the shores of Lake Tahoe, the Bruins chose retro skiing clothes that included flashy colors and designs from yesteryear.

The Bruins’ Red Sox uniforms featured three-quarter length baseball sleeves and stirrup-style baseball socks.

The Bruins said the uniforms were made by Custom Crafted, and they were Patrice Bergeron’s idea.

Linus Ullmark (left), Charlie McAvoy (center) and their Bruins teammates wore Red Sox uniforms. Kevin Paul Dupont/Globe Staff

Read more here.

An interesting twist about this game, and it involves ownership — 12:05 p.m.

Let’s see if we’ve got this right.

The owners (Fenway Sports Group) of the visiting team (the Pittsburgh Penguins) are based in a city (Boston) where they own the baseball team and stadium (Red Sox and Fenway Park) where an ice hockey game (the NHL’s Winter Classic) will be played Monday against a home team (the Bruins) owned by a New Yorker (Jeremy Jacobs) that’s not playing at home (TD Garden).

Someone at NHL scheduling headquarters majored in sports irony.

Read the rest of Michael Silverman’s story here.

Bruins vs. Penguins: a black-and-gold rivalry that spans decades — 12:00 p.m.

More than a half-century into their tussles, on and off the ice, the Bruins and Penguins meet again on Monday afternoon for the NHL’s Winter Classic, this time in that lyric little bandbox of a hockey rink that is Fenway Park.

The rivalry with the Penguins, though not as storied as that with, say, the Canadiens and Rangers, twice seriously changed the Bruins roster and altered the course of franchise history.

Read the rest of Kevin Paul Dupont’s story here.

