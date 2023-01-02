See the best photos from the Bruins’ win over the Penguins at Fenway Park

With historic Fenway Park as a backdrop, the Bruins excited a sold-out crowd with two third-period goals to beat the Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Winter Classic is the NHL’s annual outdoor game. It’s the second time Fenway Park has played host (the Bruins beat the Flyers in the 2010 iteration) and it’s the fourth time the Bruins have appeared in the game.