See the best photos from the Bruins’ win over the Penguins at Fenway Park

W ith historic Fenway Park as a backdrop, the Bruins excited a sold-out crowd with two third-period goals to beat the Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic. The Winter Classic is the NHL’s annual outdoor game. It’s the second time Fenway Park has played host (the Bruins beat the Flyers in the 2010 iteration) and it’s the fourth time the Bruins have appeared in the game. No matter where the NHL hosts the Winter Classic, it’s always a stunner. But that’s especially true when it is at Fenway Park. Here’s a look at the best images of the day from Globe photographer Jim Davis: Two Bruins fans walk past a Penguins fan outside of Fenway Park before the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Linus Ullmark (left) and Charlie McAvoy (center) sported old-time Red Sox uniforms before the game. The uniforms were Patrice Bergeron's idea. Kevin Paul Dupont/Globe Staff It was a sold-out crowd at the Winter Classic, with an announced attendance of 39,243. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Some fans got there early to take photos before the game began. Jim Davis/Globe Staff A giant American flag draped over the Green Monster during the national anthem. Bell Biv DeVoe sang, accompanied by the Boston Pops. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Bobby Orr (center) shot a ceremonial "first puck" to Red Sox legend Jason Varitek. From left to right: Sidney Crosby, Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk, Tim Wakefield, and Patrice Bergeron participated in the ceremony. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Brad Marchand (left) got into the glass with Marcus Pettersson as the two battled it out in the first period. Jim Davis/Globe Staff A Penguins fan (right) caught a puck that flew off the ice and over the net — and straight to him — in the first row behind the visitors dugout. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Jake DeBrusk (No. 74) snuck the puck past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith in the third period. This was the game winner. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Jake DeBrusk skates by the bench after scoring his second goal of the game on Monday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff The Bruins salute the crowd after beating the Penguins. Jim Davis/Globe Staff And a few others from Getty Images: Brad Marchand prepares to take the ice before the game. Gregory Shamus/Getty Kasperi Kapanen celebrates with his teammates after scoring on Linus Ullmark in the second period. Gregory Shamus/Getty No, that's not real snow — it's a fake, felt-like substance to give the illusion of snow on the ground. Winslow Townson/Getty There was no rain in the forecast, making for great conditions during the outdoor game. Gregory Shamus/Getty And it was a sight to see at Fenway Park when the lights turned on. Gregory Shamus/Getty This is the second time Fenway Park has hosted the Winter Classic. It first hosted in 2010. Gregory Shamus/Getty Jake DebBrusk celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second goal. Gregory Shamus/Getty
