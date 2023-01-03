Most cancellations seem warranted. These 3 did not.

The first is “Gentleman Jack,” an HBO-BBC series that in its two seasons reminded us, with humor and drama, that gender-nonconforming people didn’t just suddenly appear, a strictly modern phenomenon. They’ve been around, mostly in the shadows, for centuries.

A whole mess of shows were axed in 2022, and most of them haven’t left me grieving. “Kenan,” “Space Force,” “Mr. Mayor,” the “Queer as Folk” reboot, “City on a Hill,” “Westworld,” “Shantaram” — I understand the reasoning behind each of their cancellations. But three cancellations have been gnawing at me, and each of them probably has more to do with cutbacks at Warner Bros.-Discovery than with quality or audience. They ought to have had at least one more season apiece.

The series was a scripted take on the real Anne Lister, who kept coded diaries of her love affairs with women and who sometimes wore men’s clothing. An English landowner who refused to back down from the men in her family and town, she was played with spectacular energy and spirit by Suranne Jones. Another season about this queer icon would have been the perfect length for her fascinating and subversive story.

The second is “Minx,” the HBO Max series whose first season was one of my favorites last year. It was quickly renewed, and the second season was in the process of filming when the cancellation news came down. A renewal reversed! Set in the 1970s, it was a giddy fictional account of the first erotic magazine for women, with a feminist, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce, and a porn publisher, Jake Johnson’s Doug, teaming up to make it happen. “Minx” deserved at least one more season to finish what it had to say about losing the shame regarding our bodies and our desires.

And the third is “Love Life,” a smartly written anthology series that, each season, gave us a different story of one character’s romantic life journey. The episodes jumped forward in time, as we got to see dates, marriages, and divorces, and the result was an insightful long view on the meaning of relationships.

The first season belonged to Anna Kendrick’s heroine and the second to William Jackson Harper’s hero, with good supporting characters along the way played by Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Scoot McNairy, Leslie Bibb, Hope Davis, and Zoe Chao. The first season was good; the second season was excellent, and pointed toward deeper stories in future seasons. I’d say go watch season 2 and enjoy Harper’s excellent work as a leading man, but, like “Minx,” HBO Max no longer streams it. Insult, as they say, to injury.

