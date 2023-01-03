The comeback story of Bevi, the ‘smart’ watercooler startup

After a challenging period during the pandemic, the 135-person startup is back to growth mode, raising $70 million in August, said cofounder and chief executive Sean Grundy. The startup, which had about 3,000 corporate customers in 2019, now has more than 4,000.

Founded in 2013, Bevi makes machines that dispense filtered, flavored, sparkling, cold or hot water on-demand, when hooked up to a water supply. It’s a popular amenity in the kitchens of tech companies, including Netflix and Microsoft.

Conversations around the office watercooler may never fully come back — but that reality hasn’t wiped out Bevi, Boston’s “smart” water startup.

The Globe sat down with Grundy (virtually) to chat about what’s on tap for 2023.

This interview has been condensed and edited for space and clarity.

In March 2020, about 90 percent of your customers closed their offices, turning off their Bevi machines. What was that like?

We went from hyper-growth mode to a scenario where we weren’t sure we’d have any customers. We, unfortunately, did have to do heavy layoffs.

It was honestly a frightening period, in terms of the future of the company. We viewed it as a good month if we could sell as many machines as were returned.

Why remain focused on the office market?

We decided that it made more sense to stay focused on the commercial market, with the idea that if the commercial market fully collapsed, and folks just never returned, we’d be in a terrible position. If the commercial market recovered, we’d be by far and away the best player in the industry.

We essentially were the ones who were crazy enough to stay focused on a market that was highly at risk. There were definitely moments of doubt. But in retrospect, I’m really glad that we stayed the course, and, in general, I’m kind of a fan of startups not hedging.

You spent that time developing a new Bevi machine. What’s different?

We added way more customization options. The machine holds up to eight flavors rather than up to four. It offers multiple levels of sparkling water. You can control water temperature. You can add vitamins and supplements.

There are literally over 40,000 permutations of beverages you can get out of a single machine. People have surprisingly strong preferences about these things.

The flagship Bevi water dispenser, called the Standup. Bevi

The average number of drinks dispensed by each Bevi machine in Massachusetts this year was about half of what it was in 2019. Do you expect this to change?

I’m guessing average usage per machine, and average workplace attendance, will cap out at 60 percent of pre-COVID levels. I don’t see many companies going back five days a week.

Bevi machines are still primarily in offices. What about other markets?

In 2020, out of desperation, we started learning to sell to locations other than offices, and that ended up proving to be more successful than we expected.

Our strategy today involves targeting not just offices, but also residential apartment buildings and hotels.

Would Bevi ever expand beyond water-based drinks?

For the time being, our focus is designing the best water machines for different types of locations. But we are interested in in eventually expanding our beverage portfolio. We kick a lot of ideas around internally and do a lot of prototyping, you never know what will actually take off.

Do you have plans to take Bevi public?

COVID without doubt delayed our growth and ultimate IPO. We do want to move toward that in the coming years.

What’s your go-to Bevi drink?

The drink I have the most out of Bevi, that everyone always gives me the hardest time about, is just plain, cold water. They’re like, “Wait, that’s what you got? You had all these options.”

I really like water.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.