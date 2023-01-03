fb-pixel Skip to main content

Did you recently leave a nonprofit job? We want to hear from you.

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Volunteer Juan Diego helps organize bags of food at the at the food pantry at Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence in March 2022.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

These past few years, social service nonprofits have faced acute economic challenges. Demand at food banks and youth advocacy groups, for example, rose tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Budgets grew thin. Hiring remains difficult in a tight labor market.

The Globe wants to talk to employees at nonprofits who have felt the pressure rising — and those who chose to leave the sector for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

Did you leave a nonprofit job recently, or consider doing so? Tell us in the survey below.

You may be contacted by a Globe reporter.

