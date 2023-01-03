Twitter stops paying rent, faces lawsuit

Twitter has been sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco. The landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, says it notified Twitter on Dec. 16 that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid. The tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint, filed Thursday in state court in San Francisco. Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the New York Times reported on Dec. 13. The company was also sued earlier this month for refusing to pay for two charter flights. Twitter leases roughly 44,000 square feet at Center Plaza in downtown Boston. Twitter, which doesn’t have a media department, didn’t respond to a request for comment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Former NY Fed president predicts recession, but mild one

A US economic recession is in the cards because of what the Federal Reserve must do to cool inflation, said former New York Fed President William Dudley, but it probably won’t be a severe slowdown. “A recession is pretty likely just because of what the Fed has to do,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Surveillance Tuesday. “But what’s different this time I think is that if we have a recession, it’s going to be a Fed-induced recession and the Fed can end the recession by subsequently easing monetary policy.” The US central bank raised interest rates aggressively last year to curb the highest inflation in four decades and has said it will keep at it until it gets the job done. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

In a largely cashless country, there are no bank robberies

Bank robberies are becoming a thing of the past in cashless Denmark as the Nordic country recorded its first year of zero holdups in 2022. Criminals have found it no longer pays off to walk into bank branches in search of a bag of crisp notes, as falling cash use in society has pushed banks to trim costs by pulling cash services from most branches. In 2021, Denmark only had one bank robbery, according to data from Finance Denmark, the country’s largest industry group for lenders. That’s down from 222 just two decades ago. Danes increasingly use cards and payment apps on their smartphones for transactions, causing cash withdrawals to drop by about three-quarters over the last six years, according to central bank data. In total, about 20 bank branches across Denmark have cash holdings, according to Finance Denmark. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Rail workers latest to strike in Britain

Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers staged a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the UK’s railway lines were closed, and only one-fifth of services were running amid a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions. Nurses, airport baggage handlers, ambulance and bus drivers, and postal workers were among those who walked off their jobs in December to demand higher pay. Ambulance staff are set to strike again on Jan. 11 and 23, while nurses will do the same Jan. 18-19. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Shopify says no to endless meetings

Shopify Inc. spent last year cutting costs. Now, it’s cutting meetings. As employees return from holiday break, the Canadian e-commerce firm said it’s conducting a “calendar purge,” removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity,” while reupping a rule that no meetings at all can be held on Wednesdays. Big meetings of more than 50 people will get shoehorned into a six-hour window on Thursdays, with a limit of one a week. The company’s leaders will also encourage workers to decline other meetings and remove themselves from large internal chat groups. Large, long, and unproductive meetings have become a scourge of today’s hybrid workplace, prompting companies to try and curtail them. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., household product maker Clorox Co., and tech firm Twilio Inc. are among those that have instituted no-meeting days. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai misses goal for 2022 sales

Hyundai Motor Co. sold 3.94 million vehicles last year, short of its 4.01 million target as the pandemic, supply disruptions, inflation, and concerns of recession continued to strain the industry. Hyundai, which already cut its 2022 forecast from 4.32 million vehicles in October, expects global sales to reach 4.32 million units in 2023 — 3.54 million overseas and 781,000 in Korea, it said in a statement Tuesday. Overall, its sales rose 1.4 percent last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

French minister says hiking the retirement age is not a done deal

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said a contentious overhaul of the country’s pension system may not necessarily require raising the minimum retirement age to 65 from 62. Consultations with worker and business representatives will continue for another week before the government finalizes a plan to be debated in parliament early February, Borne said on France Info radio. Labor unions have so far rejected the plan that President Emmanuel Macron presented during his reelection campaign in May of last year. Even moderate unions say they will join mass protests and strikes if the government goes ahead with raising the retirement age, which they say would unfairly affect the least well-off. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Video game testers form Microsoft’s first US union

A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft’s first labor union in the United States, which will also be the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union. Microsoft already told the CWA it would accept the formation of the union at its Maryland-based video game subsidiary, fulfilling a promise it made to try to build public support for its $68.7 billion acquisition of another big game company, ActivisionBlizzard. Microsoft bought ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in 2021, giving the Xbox maker control of ZeniMax’s well-known game publishing division Bethesda Softworks and popular game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla fined for alleged breaches of advertising law in South Korea

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog will fine Tesla Inc. 2.8 billion won ($2.2 million) for alleged violations of advertising law. Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars, as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs, South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in a statement Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company changed the advertisement on its Korean-language website in February when the watchdog started an investigation. The regulator will levy an additional penalty of 1 million won on Tesla for violations of the Electronic Commerce Act, saying the carmaker didn’t provide enough information to consumers on its cancellation policy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS