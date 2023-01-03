Don’t waste that unused tomato paste. Freeze it.

Recently we asked readers to send in their money- and food-saving kitchen tips, and they’ve been coming in steadily. Here’s one from Ellen Spencer in Winchester, who doesn’t let all that unused tomato paste in the can go to waste. Ellen writes:

I can’t take credit for this tip because I read it somewhere years ago, but I use it all the time. Most recipes call for only a teaspoon or tablespoon of tomato paste, which leaves the rest of the can open and often going to waste. I put the extra tomato paste in a small plastic sealable bag, mash it somewhat flat, and freeze it. When I need some, I can easily break off a piece of the needed amount and microwave it. At this point I can pretty much eyeball how much I need without measuring, but you can always measure the defrosted amount if you like.

Ellen is right. You can find other methods for freezing unused amounts of tomato paste, including in ice cube trays, online.

