Dressing up a salad or leftovers just got easier

Pulling dinner together for the family every night can be stressful, even for chefs. “We’re professional home cooks and still find making dinner can be overwhelming,” says Catherine Smart, a personal chef and cooking teacher who worked on food TV. This motivated Smart and Jacqueline Grady Smith, a food policy expert and cooking teacher, both moms of young children, to create Not Just, a line of pantry staples that help put quick meals together or kick up leftovers. The recipes came out of their home kitchens. One product, Lemon Miso Salad Dressing, has become such a hit that customers have asked for more flavors. The Somerville-based company, which Smith and Smart started four years ago, recently introduced two dressings that can be used to not just dress greens but also to drizzle over and toss into an array of dishes. The Dilly Ranch is creamy with classic ranch flavors. Chili Lime combines red miso and chili flakes for a deep savory flavor with an underlying fruitiness and an appealing gentle heat. While the dressings can be incorporated into dishes in various ways, Dilly Ranch is particularly tasty with roasted or steamed veggies. It can be a substitute for mayo to boost chicken or tuna salads. Use the Chili Lime Dressing to also salvage leftover fried or steamed rice or noodles, or as a marinade for meat, fish, and tofu. Unlike most store-bought dressings, this trio has no refined sugars, stabilizers, or preservatives, and they are gluten, dairy-free, and vegan. Each is $10 for 8 ounces. Order at notjust.co.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND