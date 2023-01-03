Longtime Harvard Gardens bartender Karen Peterson on serving Steven Tyler, her favorite neighborhood dive, and how not to get served

I’m originally from Denver. I came to Boston to follow a boy — and I ended up staying because I loved the city. I was 21, waiting tables at a local pizzeria. This was about 31 years ago.

How did you get into bartending?

For decades, South Boston’s Karen Peterson, 53, has seen it all from her perch behind the bar at some of Boston’s biggest nightspots, from Sonsie to the Good Life to her current longtime position at Beacon Hill’s Harvard Gardens, where she’s been for 20 years.

I worked at Joe’s on Newbury Street, and then did some fine dining St. Botolph restaurant, which spurred me into fine dining and learning how to bartend. I worked at Davio’s when it was on Newbury Street. And then Sonsie is really where I stepped into bartending. They gave me a shot, and it worked out. I fell in love with it and continued with it.

What was it like to work at Sonsie during the glory days?

Those were some crazy times. That was the mid-’90s. Like you said, the glory days. It was the see-and-be-seen place of the time, jammed with young professionals, athletes, actors. It was fun.

Who was the most notable person you served back then?

My gosh. Actually, I served Bob Kraft once. That was that was pretty amazing. I served [former Red Sox shortstop] Nomar Garciaparra. Steven Tyler would pop in on occasion. Everyone just flurried around him a little bit. You couldn’t get up close and personal by any means.

How has Boston changed since when you started 30 years ago?

Food trends have changed a lot. Everything has become a little bit more glamorous. A lot of local little dive bars are disappearing — the neighborhood dive bars. They’re disappearing and things are becoming big. I don’t want to say a big monopoly, but in a sense, bigger restaurant chains as opposed to small, family-owned places: I feel like those are kind of getting gobbled up.

Which bars do you really miss?

For one, Beacon Hill Pub just recently closed. That was always a fun one. Some of the places I used to work, like Botolph’s on Tremont or St. Botolph’s restaurant. They started the South End a little bit, the restaurant growth there. Those are gone, and they were family-owned and great to work for.

How was the clientele? There are people who are probably coming in now who weren’t born when you started, and customers you’ve had for decades.

It’s so funny, because I see people who I used to see on a weekly basis 15 years ago. They come in, and now they’re married and have kids and moved out of the city.

In 2008, the recession kind of changed things. People were out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Beacon Hill was such a nice, tight community. Everyone knew each other, and it was almost like a “Cheers,” in a sense. And then ‘08 came and took the wind out of everyone’s sails, I guess you could say. People would start cutting back financially. And then, as things started to come back after that, people just changed the way they went out. Even now. Now here we are, post-pandemic, I guess you could say, and they’re not going out as big as they used to.

What do you mean? Not going out as much or staying as long?

They’re not staying out as long as they used to. The late-night business has taken a turn. They’re not spending as much as they used to. It’s a little more reserved.

A mojito. Shutterstock

What drink do you hate to make? What makes you cringe?

The first one that jumps to mind — and probably every bartender says it — is a mojito. That’s probably my least favorite. I personally just don’t think it’s that great of a drink. It’s just one of those trendy drinks, and I feel like you should only have that sitting on the beach.

I also don’t understand why people love the Pickleback, which is a shot of whiskey chased by a shot of pickle juice. I don’t understand that one.

That sounds disgusting. OK: What’s your favorite drink?

I will say, if I’m going out to dinner, and I’m feeling kind of fancy, I do love a Manhattan. A good classic Manhattan.

What’s your hangover cure?

If you can sip on a Guinness, that usually helps, with a lot of water.

Have you seen any really weird things at your bar? What’s the most bizarre thing that you’ve witnessed?

If I kept a journal, I would have a great sitcom. We do see some really interesting things just because we’re across the street from [Mass General]. We had a woman go into labor while she was having dinner. That was wild.

It’s always fun on New Year’s to see all the young people who get started too early. Then they’re crying, and there’s tears, and there’s breakups 15 minutes before midnight.

Have you ever witnessed a really bad breakup?

We used to be a very popular place when Match.com first kind of hit the scenes. We’d always be a really good date place because it’s comfortable. One of the worst I ever saw was this guy left, excused himself to the restroom, and then snuck out the back door. He left the girl sitting there by herself. We paid her tab and got her a cab home.

What makes Boston a unique city for bars? There are a lot of stereotypes about Boston.

I think [Bostonians do] have a reputation for being heavy drinkers. People who have come from out of town — or I’ve had family come and visit — and they’re kind of astonished. And it’s just because it’s such a young, transient population of students and medical workers. They don’t just limit themselves to Friday and Saturday. I’m not saying they’re going out getting smashed every night. But they go out for a couple drinks after work and dinner, and they just tend to socialize more.

Even after the recession and the pandemic?

It’s definitely coming back. Especially after the last two or three years of the pandemic, I definitely see more people coming in groups this holiday season. It’s definitely back. There are more holiday parties, festivities, and just excitement to be back out.

What about you? Where do you go when you’re not working?

I live in South Boston. I love Moonshine 152. [Chef-owner] Asia Mei is amazing. She’s a very talented chef, and it’s just a wonderful, comfortable place to go. The food’s great. The cocktails are great. Their staff is great. It’s always just a delight to be there.

Do you have any favorite dives in Southie?

If I tell you, it’s going to ruin it. I do love the Clock Tavern. They have a pool table in the back. It’s very casual, very friendly, a small little place that isn’t overwhelmed with crowds the way most Southie restaurants are.

This is the fun part where I ask quick questions. Favorite binge-watch?

I just binged “Ozark.”

Favorite snack?

Popcorn.

Food vice?

My guilty pleasure is Twix.

Best advice to somebody who’s trying to get served at the bar if it’s really busy?

Be patient. No snapping or waving. That’s so rude.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.