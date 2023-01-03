fb-pixel Skip to main content
SOUP SEASON

Recipe: A bright carrot soup with ginger and miso will chase away winter chill

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated January 3, 2023, 1 hour ago
Carrot Soup with Ginger and Miso.

Serves 8

The bright color of carrot and ginger soup is even prettier topped with flakes of red pepper and green chives. Coriander and miso add a bit of mystery in the background, and a generous amount of ginger will tingle your tongue and warm your tummy. You can peel the ginger and carrots if you like, but I usually skip that step so the soup can come together in under half an hour. A couple tablespoons of white rice gives the soup some body. This makes plenty, so stash some in the freezer for lunch on a chilly afternoon. It puts some sunshine on your winter table.

2tablespoons unsalted butter
1large onion, sliced
1piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, thinly sliced
teaspoons ground coriander
2pounds carrots, scrubbed and thickly sliced
1teaspoon salt, or more to taste
6cups chicken or vegetable stock or water
2tablespoons long-grain white rice
1rounded tablespoon white miso
2tablespoons chopped fresh chives (for garnish)
Maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper (for sprinkling)

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and ginger. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion softens. Stir in the coriander and cook 1 minute more.

2. Add the carrots, salt, 5 cups of the stock or water, and rice to the pot. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the carrots are tender. Stir the miso into the soup.

3. In a blender, in batches, puree the soup until very smooth. Return it to the pot. Add more stock or water to thin the soup, if necessary. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

4. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with chives and red pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas

4. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with chives and red pepper.

