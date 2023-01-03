Recipe: Make a warming, hearty pot of soup with lots of beans and vegetables

Serves 6

You can add all kinds of vegetables to this hearty soup, which is simmered with white beans for a warming, satisfying meal. Here, the vegetables are onion, cabbage, celery, carrots, and baby spinach or kale. After mixing in the beans (canned, to make the recipe quicker), use a potato masher or the back of a large kitchen spoon to press down on the beans and vegetables a few times to thicken the soup and make it a little creamy. Add a sprinkle of grated Parmesan to each bowl to bring a salty-nutty flavor to the broth.

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, chopped ½ small cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped 2 medium carrots, coarsely chopped 3 sprigs fresh thyme 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste ½ teaspoon black pepper, or more to taste 6 cups vegetable stock 2 cans (15 ounces each) Great Northern, cannellini, or other white beans, drained 5 cups packed baby spinach or kale 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving) Extra sprigs fresh thyme, leaves remove (for garnish)

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes.

2. Add the cabbage, celery, carrots, thyme sprigs, salt, and black pepper. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

3. Add the stock and beans to the pot. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Halfway through cooking, use a potato masher to mash the beans and vegetables a few times to thicken the soup a little.

4. Add the spinach or kale and cook for 1 minute, or just until the greens wilt. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. If you prefer a thinner soup, stir in a little more stock or water and let the soup simmer for 3 minutes. Remove the thyme sprigs from the pot.

5. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle with Parmesan and extra thyme. Serve with warm, crusty bread.

Lisa Zwirn