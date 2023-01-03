Recipe: Make a warming, hearty pot of soup with lots of beans and vegetables

Serves 6
You can add all kinds of vegetables to this hearty soup, which is simmered with white beans for a warming, satisfying meal. Here, the vegetables are onion, cabbage, celery, carrots, and baby spinach or kale. After mixing in the beans (canned, to make the recipe quicker), use a potato masher or the back of a large kitchen spoon to press down on the beans and vegetables a few times to thicken the soup and make it a little creamy. Add a sprinkle of grated Parmesan to each bowl to bring a salty-nutty flavor to the broth.
|3
|tablespoons olive oil
|1
|medium onion, chopped
|½
|small cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces
|2
|stalks celery, coarsely chopped
|2
|medium carrots, coarsely chopped
|3
|sprigs fresh thyme
|1
|teaspoon salt, or more to taste
|½
|teaspoon black pepper, or more to taste
|6
|cups vegetable stock
|2
|cans (15 ounces each) Great Northern, cannellini, or other white beans, drained
|5
|cups packed baby spinach or kale
|1
|cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)
|Extra sprigs fresh thyme, leaves remove (for garnish)
1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes.
2. Add the cabbage, celery, carrots, thyme sprigs, salt, and black pepper. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.
3. Add the stock and beans to the pot. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Halfway through cooking, use a potato masher to mash the beans and vegetables a few times to thicken the soup a little.
4. Add the spinach or kale and cook for 1 minute, or just until the greens wilt. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. If you prefer a thinner soup, stir in a little more stock or water and let the soup simmer for 3 minutes. Remove the thyme sprigs from the pot.
5. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle with Parmesan and extra thyme. Serve with warm, crusty bread.
Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com