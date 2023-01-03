Robert Kraft buys $23.75 million penthouse in Palm Beach

The four-bedroom, five-bath beachfront condo at 110 Sunset Ave. broke the record for the most expensive real estate transaction in the posh South Florida community, Koch confirmed.

Kraft purchased a 6,376-square-foot property in Palm Beach for a cool $23.75 million on Dec. 28, according to listing agent Paulette Koch of The Corcoran Group .

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft rang in the New Year by purchasing a new penthouse in Florida, the latest addition to his lavish real estate portfolio.

“It’s a very, very exclusive building — the best property in all of Palm Beach from a view perspective,” Koch told the Globe.

The penthouse was listed in September for $26.5 million by the the Erving Wolf Estate. The home belonged to Wolf, an oil and gas executive who died in 2018, and his wife, Joyce Wolf, who died in 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale. The Wolfs’ daughter-in-law, renowned architect Maya Lin, renovated the home, according to the listing.

Lin is perhaps best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“[Lin] has not to this day to my knowledge done many residential projects,” Koch said. “She’s done some major university buildings and she’s highly respected.”

Kraft purchased Unit 4B, which boasts expansive views from every room. The home has extra-high ceilings and a “thoughtful renovation ... perfect for the discerning art collector,” the Corcoran website says. The penthouse also has a pool and private cabana, a private elevator, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. It also boasts a library and 1,300-square-foot terrace.

“There isn’t anything else that compares,” Koch said. “The photos don’t do it justice.”

For Kraft, 81, the purchase adds another property to a portfolio that also includes homes in the Boston area and the Hamptons.

In 2021, he bought a $43 million mansion in Southampton, N.Y.

“I think he was looking for a very special and unique space, and he made a decision to move forward and enjoy his life” in Palm Beach, Koch said of Kraft’s latest real estate purchase.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.