This Lowell native has spent 15 years on a quest to become a McDonald’s ‘super collector’

Then there’s his extensive collection of McDonald’s paper tray liners, and 10,000 pages of original concept art for all the Happy Meal toys from 1988 to 2001, tucked into 32 8-inch binders. The Lowell native drives about 60,000 miles per year, interspersing his visits to fellow collectors with stops for his job in medical sales for urology and fertility. Every single vacation day he’s had in the last 15 years has been spent on the road, visiting collectors who have a stash of McDonald’s-themed items. Beauchesne is, in his words, a McDonald’s memorabilia “super collector.”

If you ask Bobby Beauchesne, his collection of Happy Meal boxes is “pretty much the best in the world right now.”

“I want to collect the top items from everybody’s collection. I wanna be a collector of the best, like a compilation tape,” said Beauchesne, taking a sip out of his McDonald’s 1992 Dream Team Larry Bird cup. (He’s been drinking out of them “exclusively” for years.) “I wanna be the greatest hits.”

At 37, Beauchesne has spent much of his life collecting. At age 4 in Lowell, he started ripping cigarette ads out of magazines at the homes of family and friends. During high school, he started to focus on food and beverage memorabilia. Today, he houses his wares in two full rooms, three closets, and a storage unit near his Austin, Texas, home.

“Without me keeping this stuff alive, we’re in serious jeopardy of it dying. Somebody has to do the work here,” he explained.

Beauchesne’s hobby is nearly lifelong, but the interest in McDonald’s nostalgia is having a moment. In October, the chain released a limited-edition “adult” Happy Meal — complete with figurine “toys” designed in collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market — before also bringing back their plastic Halloween pails that originally debuted in 1986. The adult Happy Meal toys, including a four-eyed Grimace and Hamburglar, have since made their way to the resale market, where they had been listed (maybe optimistically) for upward of $300,000.

While McDonald’s efforts may fall into the category of nostalgia marketing tactics, Beauchesne’s love for authentically retro memorabilia is a deeper cut.

His latest buying trip, in November, was his ninth. He created a horseshoe-shaped map, plotting the 23 states he’d drive through in eight days in a rented Toyota Camry. The journey involved a lot of cat naps and quick meals in order to fit in multiple visits to collectors each day.

He hit the Massachusetts leg of his tour in Lenox, where he checked out the collection of the former president of the McDonald’s Collectors Club. It was his third time at the man’s home, where the living room features a gigantic McDonald’s mural on the wall. He purchased a Super Mario Bros. countertop display, and some doubles of Happy Meal boxes, which he plans to frame. He also made pit stops in Melrose and Dracut to visit family members. But the signature pieces of this trip came from his last stop in Bunker Hill, WVa., where he scooped up a three-piece set of paintings of the Hamburglar, Grimace, and Ronald McDonald for $200. Each 3-foot painting weighs about 30 pounds and is framed in wood.

“You can see the brush strokes,” he pointed out. “There are two types of collectors. There are those that pass on stuff like this and regret it forever, and there are those that say ‘Screw it, let’s do the deal.’”

Traveling across the country, the average collector is in their 70s or 80s. They keep their collections in basements and garages. They’re on a fixed income and have dedicated countless hours to their collections. While he occasionally meets “sharks” who are in it to make money, it’s rare.

“The main process is convincing them I have a good home for it, and that I care for it genuinely,” said Beauchesne, who only sells off his items if he has multiples. “It’s not a money-making venture.”

Beauchesne maintained that he doesn’t spend all his income on McDonald’s collectibles. Instead, he said that collecting these items is his version of going on vacation.

“That’s my Disney World. That’s my trip to Hawaii. That’s my cruise ship. So does collecting a car full of McDonald’s stuff and going on a trip to Hawaii have the same cost profile? Yes. But when you’re done with Hawaii you come back with a postcard,” he explained. “When you’re done traveling around the country meeting with 10 McDonald’s collectors and come back with a car full of stuff, you’re going to have the rest of your life to use them as a tool to teach others.”

When it comes to the food at McDonald’s, Beauchesne isn’t all that interested. He said that if McDonald’s was more like it was in 1989, maybe it would appeal to him more. But now it’s all “beige and meh,” he said, likening it to a Chipotle. Instead, it’s the influence of McDonald’s that interests him most.

“There have been super important figures in history that are vital to our country, but I don’t think anything’s bigger than McDonald’s,” he said. “If you’re going to define America with one thing, what’s better than McDonald’s, right? It’s like, capitalism meets efficiency meets opportunity.”