Warm or cold, this Swiss chocolate drink is a treat

Milkboy Swiss Chocolates, a brand whose roots date back 100 years, is produced with milk from cows grazing in lush pastures in the Swiss Alps. The grassy alpine milk gives Milkboy’s collection of chocolate bars made with West African cacao a notably buttery, fresh taste. For the first time, the company introduced a powder mix, Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Drink, created with its award-winning chocolate, which makes an especially creamy, velvety cold beverage or hot cocoa with a sweet and slightly bitter flavor. You might opt for the warm version when the weather is frigid. Mix several heaping tablespoons into milk or a milk alternative, rather than water. Top with whipped cream or spike with bourbon for a real winter warmer ($12.99 for one pound). Available at Au Chocolat, 35 High St., Boston, 617-737-1197; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Duck Soup, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825, or order at amazon.com.