We asked you why you love the Kowloon so much. Here’s what you wrote.

I’m Chinese-American and visited many Chinese restaurants as a kid. I always loved places that had “fancy” decor, and nothing was better than crisping up an egg roll or teriyaki skewer over the blue flame of the pupu platter. We didn’t have tiki palaces like Kowloon in suburban Connecticut, so visiting Kowloon was like going to Disneyland. . . . We have to appreciate what we have before it’s gone.

ANONYMOUS

Class reunions

It was my privilege and honor to graduate from Belmont High (Class of ‘73) and to attend the University of New Hampshire along with Bobby [Wong] and fellow classmate Charlie Winn. As luck would have it, we all lived in the same dorm at UNH our freshman year. Bobby got into the habit of checking the dining hall menu on a regular basis. On many occasions upon reading the menu, he would approach Charlie and I and suggest that we drive to the Kowloon for our evening meal instead of eating at the dining hall. We were extremely fortunate that it was only an hour’s drive from Durham to Saugus. We were always greeted warmly by the Wong family, and returned to school with plenty of great food!

In later years, we (Class of ‘73 grads) were fortunate enough to have several class reunions at the restaurant, as well as our “60th birthday celebration.” Many former classmates organized the events, and each was a great success. It was Bobby’s great generosity and dedication to his high school classmates that enabled us to come together many times.

MARK JOHNSON, Reading

Family and friends

In 1977, my parents had been married for 32 years and had raised nine children. For their anniversary we chose to honor them by inviting all of their original wedding party to a surprise reception for them at the Kowloon . . . one of their favorite places to enjoy a great meal with a wonderful atmosphere. The evening was magical. With food so delicious and their family and friends surrounding them with love, it was an event my family will always remember.

Within the walls of Kowloon are held such priceless memories.

CAROL CAMELIO, Lexington

‘Best chicken fingers anywhere’

The best chicken fingers anywhere. Not all “battered” up and tasteless, the chicken fingers are the best, most tender chicken of any Chinese restaurant around. I moved to Florida six years ago and when I come back to visit family, my first stop when I leave Logan Airport is Kowloon for chicken fingers and pork fried rice. The BEST.

ANONYMOUS

A bit of nostalgia

The Kowloon to us is a reflection of a more carefree and tranquil time, as we first began dining there in the mid-late 1960s. It became a favorite of our family and friends. Everything from Kowloon’s ambiance to friendly and efficient staff to the menu selection, naturally the meals themselves . . . and even the parking made Kowloon a perfect destination.

Kowloon was often a starting point on date night or a place to cap off the night with a bit of revelry. After we muddled through Melrose High School, a group of us made it a meeting place on Wednesday nights at their bar! Kowloon is such a special place — we’ve had birthday and anniversary celebrations there and a great rendezvous spot for catching up with friends.

We now live in Virginia, but still frequent the Kowloon when visiting family and friends in Massachusetts. Upon heading north, we regularly ask folks to meet us for a bit of nostalgia at the Kowloon. It continues to be just a great place to go!

Thank you for keeping this grand folklore alive.

TOM AND PATTY LATSHAW, Culpeper, Va.

Outside the Kowloon in Saugus. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A special treat

I grew up in the working-class city of Malden and was the one of six children, four boys and two girls. It was a tradition of my father’s (during the ‘50s and ‘60s) to bring the whole family to the Kowloon restaurant for a special treat. This would happen at least once a month. Each of us growing up looked forward to not only the food . . . but it was the excitement of the experience of just being there, the big boat, the umbrella drinks, the laughter.

Now our family is quite scattered. One lives in Las Vegas, another in Austin, and two have passed away. But whenever we get together to celebrate life, there is one constant in our lives, and that is returning to Route 1 and “Doing the Kowloon,” where time stands still and it’s as if we never left. We always toast to our past and give thanks for what we have.

Thank you, Kowloon.

RON COX, Malden

Commitment to community

Kowloon is not only a landmark, it’s a wonderful place to gather, celebrate a special occasion, or rejoice with friends at a drive-in movie or music night after the stress and isolation of the pandemic! The Wong family has been a wonderful employer to my son, taking him in and treating him like family. The whole dining experience and concept is one of fun, colorful and tropical decor, entertaining and welcoming in every way. They truly are a model for entrepreneurship, innovation, and above all, commitment to community!

LIZ PATRON, Woburn

‘Peace on Earth — and a Scorpion Bowl’

As lovers of camp aesthetic, my business partner and I celebrate the end of every Snappy Dogs season in December with a trip to Kowloon to share a kick-ass Scorpion Bowl, chicken wings, and spicy eggplant. The place is bustling and loud, with tables of people celebrating birthdays and anniversaries all around; it’s just a blast to be part of the scene. Our Snappy season ends its 13th season on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. After cleaning up and closing the trailer, and making the nearly one-hour drive, we plan on being there by 6. Last year, Santa greeted us in a small lounge just off to the side, and asked if we wanted anything. “Peace on Earth — and a Scorpion Bowl.”

LISA VOLPE AND TERESA BOYCE of Snappy Dogs, Hopkinton

















