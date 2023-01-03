My father-in-law recently turned 100. His life has been quietly extraordinary.

Fez, as he’s always been called, served in World War II as a naval officer, graduated from Harvard, and was a strong athlete who ski-raced into his 80s. I shot a video of him years ago sailing off a beloved tiny island in Maine where he began spending summer vacations at age 7. At the helm of a small sailboat, he recounted his sailing life, beginning in childhood, and his love of the ocean. The wind and the rigging sounded in the background as he recalled his favorite adventures. On a transatlantic voyage, he told me with a look of delight, he’d come eye to eye with a massive whale as the boat crested a wave.

On November 20, my father-in-law, Charles Fessenden Morse III, turned 100. Not long ago, living for a full century was cause for raised eyebrows and a shoutout on national television. Though that sense of wonder may have dissipated as more people survive to become centenarians (over 97,000 live in the United States ), navigating 100 trips around the sun remains notable.

Fez is a father and grandfather with an ever-increasing brood of great-grandchildren. The common bond between his own family and stepfamily is the shared love of this gentle and kind man raised in Quaker humility. When I married Janie, a second marriage for both of us, Fez was already in his 70s. He welcomed me into the family with his rugged New England grace and approval. My own father had died decades earlier and the presence of this quietly extraordinary man in my life was a wonder. He didn’t become the father I had lost. Instead, he became a totem of my new wife’s wonderful clan, the patriarch around whom great devotion swirled.

Fez at age 6 sailing in Buzzards Bay with his dog Moucha. Courtesy of Glenn Rifkin

We spent a precious week together each summer on the island in Maine, sailing, sharing cocktails at sunset, eating lobsters fresh from the sea. It’s transcendently beautiful, even without electricity or running water. I soon came to understand his unconditional devotion to the place.

In his early 90s, Fez contracted meningitis and encephalitis and this bull of a man was brought to his knees. Most ninetysomethings would not have survived this debilitating illness, and Fez nearly didn’t. With the constitution of a concrete bomb shelter, he pulled through. But the toll it took was overwhelming.

He began to lose the use of his legs, his eyesight, and his hearing. His short-term memory abandoned him. His wife, Jeanne, stayed by his side but her health began to fail and they both needed caregiving help. Recently, Jeanne died.

My wife and I live near Fez, and she’s been the point person in his care for years. We visit often, and Janie gives him shoulder massages that he coos over. I read to him from Steinbeck or a journal of his Atlantic crossing. When awake, he still smiles and laughs when Janie’s three siblings and his loving grandchildren visit.

Our collective love for Fez is formidable. We don’t want to lose him, but there is no denying that his quality of life is irrevocably absent. The sailor who sat handsome and tall at the tiller is now a fading zephyr of memory. “I can’t do anything anymore,” he told us recently.

Fez’s first moments into his second century were both beautiful and bittersweet. Family and friends gathered to celebrate him and sing his favorite songs, and he sang along to some. Sleepy at first, as the afternoon wore on he became alert and recognized that he was the center of the celebration.

Through tears of joy, I felt Fez’s indelible example of living a life in full. There ought to be a more perfect ending for this ancient mariner who so loves the sea, I thought. Or perhaps, the wind and the water and decades of living his very best life were more than enough.

Glenn Rifkin is a journalist and author based in Acton. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



