Police shoot, kill 17-year-old in N.H. after 911 call reporting he was armed with knife

A police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old in Gilford, N.H., Sunday night. He was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest, New Hampshire officials said.
Mischa Fay died after Gilford police responded to a 911 call at 9:52 p.m. reporting a resident with a knife at 5 Varney Point Road and arrived to find the armed teen inside the home, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday.
“During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his firearm,” the statement said. Fay was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Fay’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and that his manner of death was homicide, according to the statement.
No police or bystanders were injured in the incident, and the responding officers were wearing body cameras, the attorney general’s office said. In keeping with protocol, officials are not releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting until formal interviews are completed, according to the statement.
Gilford Police Chief Kristian Kelley said Monday that both officers had been placed on paid leave, the Globe reported.
The shooting remains under investigation.
