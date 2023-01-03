Police shoot, kill 17-year-old in N.H. after 911 call reporting he was armed with knife

A police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old in Gilford, N.H., Sunday night. He was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest, New Hampshire officials said.

Mischa Fay died after Gilford police responded to a 911 call at 9:52 p.m. reporting a resident with a knife at 5 Varney Point Road and arrived to find the armed teen inside the home, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

“During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his firearm,” the statement said. Fay was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.