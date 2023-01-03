Allegedly impaired driver leads police on two pursuits on South Shore

Goncalves was taken to South Shore Hospital with a minor injury and was later booked on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other offenses, Procopio said. He was due to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Michael J. Goncalves, 25, of Plymouth, was taken into custody after he drove over stop sticks and lost control of his 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan on Route 3 north at 3:11 a.m., according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

An allegedly impaired driver who led police on two pursuits Tuesday morning was arrested in Duxbury after he drove over tire deflation devices set up by police, authorities said.

The first chase happened around 1:40 a.m. after a State Police trooper noticed a license plate violation on the Elantra and tried to pull the car over on Route 3 south in Kingston. But Goncalves refused to stop and drove off at speeds of nearly 100 mph, Procopio said. He later exited the highway and headed toward Route 3A in Plymouth, and State Police ended their pursuit and advised Plymouth police of his route, Procopio said.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Plymouth police notified State Police that they had seen the Hyundai on Ship Pond Road and tried to stop it, but Goncalves again refused to stop, Procopio said.

The Hyundai then hit stop sticks set up on Long Pond Road but Goncalves continued to flee Plymouth police until they lost the vehicle after it turned onto Beaver Dam Road, Procopio said.

Just before 3 a.m., a trooper located the Hyundai on Route 3 north in Plymouth and gave chase, while other troopers blocked off the ramp at Exit 13 and laid stop sticks across the highway. When the Hyundai hit the sticks a few minutes later, its tires began smoking. But Goncalves continued to drive on the damaged tires at speeds up to 67 mph until he lost control, entered the median, and rolled over, Procopio said.

Medics determined that Goncalves, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was allegedly operating under the influence of narcotics, officials said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.