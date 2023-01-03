An outgoing R.I. state representative offers advice and a wish list for incoming legislators

To the newly elected legislators on the occasion of your inauguration, I wish for you colleagues who believe in the democratic process and who see that governing is a collaborative endeavor that includes all of the members of your chamber. I hope they value the strengths and identities you bring on behalf of your district, and that they will work with you to assure passage of legislation that serves the greater good. It will benefit everyone if you aren’t marginalized due to your status as a first-term legislator.

Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Rhode Island General Assembly. As I leave office, I offer you a handful of wishes for this unique professional journey of public service.

I wish you constituents who challenge you in a respectful manner, who recognize that your service does not grant them license to invade your privacy, threaten your safety, or berate you. I hope they will work collaboratively with you and help you to become a strong legislator.

I wish you state agency leaders who assist you in learning how the state government works and who collaborate with you to assure that their information, analysis and data are available to inform your work to pass bills beneficial in supporting systems that work efficiently in the best interest of all Rhode Islanders.

I wish you a leadership team that openly and regularly recognizes that every city and town in the state has sent someone to the chamber who they believe best represents them. May no member of the chamber be undermined, disenfranchised or disrespected.

I’d go so far as to wish you adequate office space in the State House and a full policy team to assist you since you’re a part-time legislator, but even I know that may be too much to ask. Instead, I wish you a community of lobbyists and advocates who bring deep knowledge and expertise to the legislative arena and understand that while they serve their clients and activists, they also serve the people of Rhode Island and support their economic and social well-being.

Finally, I wish you resilience, strength, and grace.

Resilience will be needed to endure a tremendous amount of policy and budgetary content, a plethora of meetings, as well as the inordinate number of hours of committee hearings and floor debates.

Strength of character will be necessary to hold on to the values that propelled you to run for office, so that in the face of pressure, for expediency or to curry favor, you continue to stand by those values.

Grace with yourself will be critical as you navigate many tasks in a changing environment, from the bill-drafting to the contentious committee hearings, from the media inquiries to the occasional disruptions the work schedule makes to your personal life.

I once took a two-year job that was described as “the hardest job you’ll ever love,” but I found over the past few years the phrase is an accurate description for being a state legislator as well.

Take very good care of yourself and enjoy the pomp and circumstance of your swearing in. I can’t wait to see all the good work that gets done during your first term in the General Assembly.