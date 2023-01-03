Apparent dispute over parking led to stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea, police said

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man with a knife outside of Market Basket in Chelsea on Monday in what appeared to be a dispute over parking, police said.

Victor Rojas Avalos, 25, was found in Revere as he arrived home and was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Police Detective Captain David K. Betz. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Chelsea District Court, Betz said.

The 50-year-old victim, who was stabbed once, was taken to the emergency room, Betz said.