Apparent dispute over parking led to stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea, police said

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man with a knife outside of Market Basket in Chelsea on Monday in what appeared to be a dispute over parking, police said.
Victor Rojas Avalos, 25, was found in Revere as he arrived home and was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Police Detective Captain David K. Betz. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Chelsea District Court, Betz said.
The 50-year-old victim, who was stabbed once, was taken to the emergency room, Betz said.
“Preliminary reports after his ER exam indicate he will recover from what’s been described as a minor wound but further medical evaluation was underway,” Betz said by e-mail.
Betz said the stabbing occurred over “what appears to have been possibly a road rage or parking issue” and the victim was able to provide a description of his assailant to police.
Avalos was taken into custody without incident and “further investigation revealed a possible weapon” that was recovered by police, Betz said.
