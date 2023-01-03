Auburn police investigating shots fired linked to road rage incident

Police in Auburn are investigating an apparent road rage confrontation that escalated into gunfire Tuesday morning.
No one was wounded by the gunfire, police wrote on Facebook.
According to police, witnesses reported that a white pickup truck was driving aggressively while traveling south on West Street shortly before 7 a.m.
“At some point, the white truck and a gold SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, pulled over between #81 West Street and Hardscrabble Road,’' police wrote. “As the witnesses were passing these two involved vehicles, a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking the rear of the witness vehicle.”
Advertisement
No further information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.