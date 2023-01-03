Barricade situation ends peacefully in Hull, police say

A person barricaded inside their Hull home with a rifle on Monday eventually agreed to come outside and was taken to a hospital after back-and-forth discussions with police, authorities said.
Officers were called to a home on Beacon Road at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of an adult with a firearm threatening to harm themself, Hull police Chief John Dunn said in a statement. A reverse 911 call went out to residents advising them to shelter in place as the situation unfolded.
After 45 minutes of talks with the person inside the home, they agreed to come outside and meet first responders, Dunn said. The resident was taken by the Hull Fire Department to a local hospital, the statement said.
Advertisement
Dunn said in the statement “members of the Hull Police Department, using their advanced training, successfully de-escalated a potentially dangerous situation in which a resident barricaded themself in their residence and threatened to harm themself with a firearm.”
No injuries were reported. A rifle was secured by police at the scene, the statement said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.