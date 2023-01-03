Boy, 5, dies from injuries suffered during Christmas Eve fire in Chicopee

The blaze at 759 Chicopee St. broke out around 12:07 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the statement. Firefighters made entry and rescued the boy, who received medical treatment at the scene before he was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 31, authorities said.

Officials said they couldn’t determine the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in a third-floor living room. About 15 people were displaced from the fire at the three-story, multi-family home, and they are currently being assisted by the Red Cross, the statement said.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child’s family and loved ones,” said Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski in the statement. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

Stamborski’s words were echoed in the release by the state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, who urged residents to check their smoke alarms to ensure they’re working.

“Tragically, most fatal fires occur in the place we feel safest – our own homes,” Ostroskey said. “Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarms to be sure they’re working properly and within their 10-year useful lifespans. Develop a home escape plan with two ways out that you can use in the event of a fire, and be sure everyone in your family can safely use them.”

In addition to the Chicopee tragedy, fires also claimed the lives in 2022 of a 4-year-old girl in Lowell, a 3-year-old girl in Lynn, and a teenager in Agawam, officials said.

