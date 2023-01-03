Brandi Carlile to headline Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration party at TD Garden

The folk-pop singer and bestselling author will headline Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll’s inaugural celebration at the Garden, themed “Moving the Ball Forward.”

Six-time Grammy award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will take the stage at TD Garden on Thursday, but not for a sold-out tour stop.

“I’ve been a fan of Brandi’s music for a long time, and it is so special that she will be a part of our inauguration,” Healey said of Carlile, who married her wife, Catherine, in Massachusetts in 2012. “Brandi’s music spans genres and explores themes of women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ history, and the joy of community. I can’t think of a more perfect musician to bring us together for this celebration.”

Carlile, a founding member of The Highwomen, who performed at TD Garden in October, has released seven studio albums, including her most recent, In These Silent Days, which is up for seven awards at this year’s Grammys.

The artist said in a statement that she is “thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women” this week.

Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on Jan. 5.

Healey is the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts and will be one of the first lesbian governors in the country. Healey and Driscoll will serve as the nation’s first all-female governor and lieutenant governor.

“As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy,” Carlile said. “Their victories were decades in the making, and we know there is more work ahead – but now is the time to pause and celebrate this historic moment.”

The celebration will also feature performances by Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Salem High School a capella group Witch Pitch, Boston hip-hop artist OOMPA, and Springfield High School of Science and Technology’s SciTech Band.

The event will be emceed by Celtics announcer Eddie Palladino.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.