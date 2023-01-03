City of Newton recognizes employee, innovators of the year

Barille also oversees the installation and removal of the barriers around outdoor dining at restaurants across Newton. He recently took on the role of Teamster Union Steward within the Street Division.

Michael Barille leads the DPW’s asphalt, concrete, and curbing betterment crews, Fuller said in a statement. He is also the working foreman at the Elliot Street Yard during winter operations.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has recognized someone in the Public Works Department as employee of the year for 2022, as well as a pair of City Hall workers as innovators of the year.

Newton DPW Commissioner Jim McGonagle and Deputy Commissioner Shawna Sullivan have received many calls and emails recognizing Barille’s “professionalism and praising the crew he leads,” Fuller said.

“Despite the overwhelming amount of work that everyone has, Mike consistently finds ways to help his colleagues and his willingness to work with new employees to bring them up to speed is invaluable,” Fuller said.

Fuller also honored two City Hall workers for leading the implementation of NewGov last year. The website allows people to apply for building approvals, work permits, and licenses online.

Deb Finamore, with the Inspectional Services Department, and Sherri Lougee, who works in the Health and Human Services Department, adapted the website to meet the city’s needs, according to Fuller. Both work as administrative assistants for the city.

The pair formed a team that included employees in other city offices, including the fire and planning departments, who collaborated on implementing the website, Fuller said.

“Their ability to understand the scope of the system, master all it had to offer, tailor it specifically to Newton, and then become teachers and trainers as they implemented NewGov is why the project has been such a success,” Fuller said.

To use NewGov, visit newtonma.viewpointcloud.com.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.