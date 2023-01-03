Cohasset moving ahead with outdoor library project

Cohasset’s public library wants to build an outdoor amphitheater, patio, and pergola, and has started a drive to raise $200,000 — about half the total cost.

The project has been part of the long-range strategic plan for the Paul Pratt Memorial Library for more than 20 years, but gained traction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the library began holding programs outdoors under a tent during nice weather.

“The community responded enthusiastically and prompted us to pursue a more permanent solution,” library officials said on a webpage dedicated to what’s being called the Pavilion at the Library.