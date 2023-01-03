Cohasset moving ahead with outdoor library project

Cohasset’s public library wants to build an outdoor amphitheater, patio, and pergola, and has started a drive to raise $200,000 — about half the total cost.
The project has been part of the long-range strategic plan for the Paul Pratt Memorial Library for more than 20 years, but gained traction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the library began holding programs outdoors under a tent during nice weather.
“The community responded enthusiastically and prompted us to pursue a more permanent solution,” library officials said on a webpage dedicated to what’s being called the Pavilion at the Library.
Officials said the library has one of the state’s highest per-capita circulation rates, and its largest indoor meeting room — with a capacity for 60 people — is too small to accommodate demand for programs.
A Special Town Meeting voted in December 2022 to spend $125,000 in Community Preservation funds on the project, and nearby South Shore Music Circus donated $25,000. In addition, the library has other state money available, officials said.
The Cohasset Library Trust has pledged to raise the remaining money for the project, which was designed pro bono by Chris MacFarlane of Elysium Design Landscape Architecture.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.