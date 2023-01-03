The Maine jihadi

The sons of Wells fought in great number and with great honor in the Revolutionary and Civil wars, helping to both create and preserve the United States.

It’s one of those towns that is sleepy in the winter and chock-a-block in the summer, when Route 1 slows to a perpetual crawl, as beach-going tourists hunting lobster and fried clams and bargains at outlet stores inch along the slow, slow coast.

Sandwiched between Kennebunk and Ogunquit on Maine’s southern coast, Wells is the third oldest town in the state, founded in 1643.

Wells can fairly be described as an All-American town, which makes the story of Trevor Bickford, an All-American boy who allegedly attacked New York cops with a machete on New Year’s Eve, all the more disturbing and incomprehensible.

Advertisement

By many accounts, Bickford grew up in a loving family, in a supportive community. He played on the state champion football team at Wells High School, where he made the Honor Roll and from which he graduated last year. According to the Portsmouth Herald, he won an award for an art competition when he was in high school.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

But something changed, radically, over the last couple of years. According to The New York Times, Bickford converted to Islam and became radicalized through jihadist videos and manifestos on the Internet. He became a self-proclaimed jihadi, authorities say, determined to join the Taliban and become, at 19, a martyr to a cause that seems a million miles away from the rocky coast of Maine.

None of it makes sense. Nor did his taking the Amtrak down to New York, where he allegedly attacked and injured three police officers two hours before the ball dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Police say Bickford attacked the officers without provocation just outside the security barriers near Times Square. He is accused of striking one of the officers, a recent police academy graduate, in the head, fracturing his skull. Another officer ended the attack by shooting Bickford in the shoulder. Bickford is hospitalized in stable condition.

Advertisement

Bickford apparently viewed his actions as a suicide mission.

According to The New York Times, Bickford worried for his mother’s soul, leaving a goodbye note for his family found in a diary police recovered from him after the attack. In that farewell note, the Times said, he told his mother, “I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire.”

In that diary, he left what amounted to a will and instructions for his burial. He also declared that his brother, to whom he was once close, had become the enemy by joining the US military.

Bickford’s embrace of extremism was fast and fervent. He bemoaned the persecution of Muslims in Myanmar and China, and at some point decided he would go overseas to fight with the Taliban. CNN reported that family members alerted local police last month that Bickford was vowing to go to Afghanistan to join the Taliban. FBI agents then interviewed Bickford and placed him on a terrorist watch list, effectively ending his plans to leave the country.

Instead, he left home and hopped a train to New York last week. The Times reported that before the attack, Bickford visited and made a donation to the Bowery Mission, which serves the homeless, fulfilling an act of charity of the sort encouraged by Islam.

Advertisement

Investigators are trying to determine if Bickford’s embrace of extremism was influenced by his despair over his father’s sudden death at age 41 in 2018. His father had coached him and his two brothers in football and wrestling.

For now, the haunting question is: How does an outwardly typical boy who grew up and played high school football in small-town Maine become radicalized in not much more time than it would take to drive from Boston to grab some fried clams at the Fisherman’s Catch in Wells on a slow summer’s day?

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.