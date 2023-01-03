Former R.I. governor Lincoln Almond dies at 86

“Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” McKee said. “The first governor to serve a four-year term, Governor Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted to work and raise a family. Whether it was expanding the number of state subsidized child care seats, increasing education aid, investing in Rhode Island’s institutions of higher education, creating thousands of good paying jobs and laying the foundation for Quonset to be the economic engine it is today – Rhode Island was better off because of his eight years as governor.”

PROVIDENCE — Lincoln Almond, who as US attorney for Rhode Island helped to root out political corruption and topple organized crime, and as a two-term Republican governor led the state into the 21st century, has died. He was 86.

Mr. Almond ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1968, and he was the unsuccessful Republican nominee for governor in 1978, losing to incumbent Governor J. Joseph Garrahy. He was elected governor on his second try in 1994, upsetting Ron Machtley in the Republican primary, and then defeating Democrat Myrth York and independent Robert Healey in the general election. He beat York and Healey in a rematch four years later.

As governor, Mr. Almond created the state Economic Development Corporation, which is now known as the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. During his tenure, Fidelity Investments vastly expanded its presence in Rhode Island, and the state ramped up efforts to promote Quonset Point as an economic development tool.

Mr. Almond frequently clashed with Providence’s popular, but corrupt, mayor, Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. The two men wrestled over plans to build what is now the Providence Place Mall, as well as a failed plan to build a stadium for the New England Patriots. While Mr. Almond eventually supported the stadium idea, Cianci blamed him for not being “totally immersed in the negotiations.”

Born on June 16, 1936, Mr. Almond was raised in Central Falls until his family moved to Lincoln when he 11. He graduated from Central Falls High School and the University of Rhode Island, and earned a law degree from Boston University.

He got his start in politics when he was appointed town administrator of Lincoln in 1963, and he held the position until president Richard Nixon appointed him as Rhode Island’s US attorney. He stayed on after Nixon resigned and Gerald Ford became president, and then ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1978.

Mr. Almond returned as US attorney in 1981 after Republican Ronald Reagan became president, and he remained in the job until Democrat Bill Clinton was elected in 1992. As US attorney, Almond frequently prosecuted members of the Patriarca crime family, which for decades controlled organized crime in New England. He also investigated political corruption during Cianci’s first stint as mayor of Providence.

Mr. Almond was the first Rhode Island governor to be elected to a four-year term, and he was left office because of term limits in 2003. His successor, Republican Donald Carcieri, appointed him to oversee an investigation into the Beacon Mutual Insurance Company.

“We thank Governor Almond for his decades of service to Rhode Island and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” McKee said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.