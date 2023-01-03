Grant will help provide emotional support to Woburn middle-schoolers

Woburn plans to carry out a social and emotional learning initiative at two of its public schools with the help of new funding.

Winning Home, a private, nonprofit charitable organization, awarded a three-year, $60,000 grant ($20,000 per year over three years) to the Woburn Community Education Foundation, which in turn donated the money to the school district.

The funds will support implementing the Caring School Community initiative at the Joyce and Kennedy middle schools. Developed by the nonprofit Collaborative Classroom, the initiative “promotes positive behavior through direct teaching of responsibility, empathy, and cooperation, creating settings where students feel heard, known, and cared for,” according to the group’s website.