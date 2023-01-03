Man charged with burglary and assaulting 80-year-old woman who died in Attleboro house fire

No lawyer was listed in online court filings for Rollins, who was arrested Sunday afternoon in Weymouth.

Adam Rollins, 42, is slated for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault stemming from the Nov. 18 death of Judith Henriques, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

An Attleboro man was arrested Sunday for allegedly burglarizing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who died in a house fire in November after the attack in that city, authorities said Tuesday.

Quinn’s office said Henriques was “the victim of [a] burglary with assault,” and that a fire at her residence at 30 Division St. was later reported around 1 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Advertisement

Henriques was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire’s cause and origin remain under investigation, according to Quinn’s office.

Prosecutors didn’t detail what evidence allegedly tied Rollins to the crime.

“The cause and manner of her death is still pending with the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office,” Quinn’s office said Tuesday morning. “Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the fact that the defendant has yet to be arraigned in open court, no further information can be disclosed this morning.”

More information is expected to be released during Rollins’s arraignment, prosecutors said.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance at the time of Henriques’s death. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

An obituary for Henriques posted to the website of the Duffy Poule funeral home in Attleboro said she was a lifelong resident of area who had four children and who loved animals. She was predeceased by her husband, William Henriques.

“Married for over 50 years to the love of her life, Judy and Bill had a once in a lifetime relationship,” the obituary said. “Their unconditional love for each other guided them through their lives and in their roles as parents. Together with their children and eventually grandchildren, establishing traditions was important to them.”

Advertisement

The notice said Henriques will always be remembered for her “unwavering loyalty to her family, generosity and compassion. She had an infectious laugh that could fill a room, and a quiet confidence that guided her family. She led by example, never hesitating to add another plate to the dinner table or offer an empty bedroom to a friend in need.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.