Melrose community steps up for diaper drive

Melrose community members recently donated more than 1,000 diapers and wipes to families in need.

The donations marked the second year of an annual holiday season diaper drive initiated by Mayor Paul Brodeur. The city partners with MelroseWakefield Hospital, which distributes the supplies to families participating in its community programs.

The recent distribution took place Dec. 19. City officials noted a 2022 study by Health Equity found that 36 percent of Massachusetts families with young children could not afford enough diapers, and that the need has become a growing public health issue associated with poverty, food insecurity, and chronic illness.